Taylor Swift Just Confirmed a Hidden Travis Kelce Easter Egg on 'TLOAS'

Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, has officially arrived and so have all the lyrical dissertations, easter eggs, and wild fan theories that come with it. In true Swiftie fashion, fans have wasted no time combing through every lyric, song title and visual for hidden messages. But in a surprise twist, we didn’t have to rely only on the fan sleuthing this time because Taylor herself is spilling the tea.

While appearing on the British radio show Capital Breakfast, Taylor, 35, opened up about her song “Opalite.” And yes, even just a quick listen makes it clear, it’s a love letter to her Kansas City Chiefs fiancé, Travis Kelce, also 35.