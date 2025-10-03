About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Taylor Swift Just Confirmed a Hidden Travis Kelce Easter Egg on 'TLOAS'

& it's not "Wood"

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 3, 2025
4:34pm
Taylor Swift Easter Egg
Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, has officially arrived and so have all the lyrical dissertations, easter eggs, and wild fan theories that come with it. In true Swiftie fashion, fans have wasted no time combing through every lyric, song title and visual for hidden messages. But in a surprise twist, we didn’t have to rely only on the fan sleuthing this time because Taylor herself is spilling the tea.

While appearing on the British radio show Capital Breakfast, Taylor, 35, opened up about her song “Opalite.” And yes, even just a quick listen makes it clear, it’s a love letter to her Kansas City Chiefs fiancé, Travis Kelce, also 35.

Turns out, the song is actually Kelce’s favorite on the album and the title has a very personal connection. “I had written down the word 'opalite' because I learned that it's actually a man-made opal, just like diamonds, and so Travis's birthstone is opal,” Taylor explained. “I've always fixated on that. I've always loved that stone.”

She added, “And I thought it was kind of a cool metaphor—that it's a man-made opal and happiness can be man-made too.”

But Kelce isn’t the only familiar name possibly referenced on the album. In fact, two other tracks have fans raising their eyebrows—not in adoration, but in full-on side-eye mode.

The track “Actually Romantic” is widely speculated to be a thinly veiled diss aimed at Charli XCX, while “Father Figure” seems to take aim at Scott Borchetta, the owner of Big Machine Records (more on both those "feuds" here).

Whether she’s writing about love or lingering resentment, one thing is crystal clear: with The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor’s got everyone talking.

