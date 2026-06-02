After a whirlwind last six years—which saw pop doyenne Taylor Swift release five new studio albums (folklore, evermore, Midnights, The Tortured Poets Department and The Life of a Showgirl), things have felt...quiet since the drop of the last album, which came out eight months ago. While that's barely over half a year for most of us, in Swift time, that's eons. During this time, she's mostly stayed out of the spotlight, going relatively dark on social media and only stepping out officially to walk award show red carpets. Though I've been following her since her country days, I still naively thought she was taking a break. Planning America's version of the royal wedding. Playing with her cats. But I was wrong. Yesterday, Swift dropped a surprise announcement—and yes, she's releasing new music.
Taylor Swift Makes a *Major* Announcement—But It Has Nothing to Do with Her Wedding
It's a 'Toy Story,' baby just say yes
"You knew it! My new original song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for Disney and @pixar’s @toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th," Swift wrote in the caption. "I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie. I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?"
Toy Story 5 reunites viewers with the beloved cast of characters including Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and Bullseye, plus a slew of new characters led by Greta Lee as the film's villain, a tablet named Lilypad (aka Lily). The plot follows the crew, who are still under the care of Bonnie, as they watch her fall under Lily's spell.
"I Knew It, I Knew You" drops this Friday, June 6, and the movie hits theaters June 19th. In typical Swift fashion, this wouldn't be a new music drop without collection edition CDs, each one featuring "unique vocals and production." The soundtrack can be preordered on Swift's website while supplies last.