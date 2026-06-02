Taylor Swift Makes a *Major* Announcement—But It Has Nothing to Do with Her Wedding

Toy Story 5 reunites viewers with the beloved cast of characters including Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and Bullseye, plus a slew of new characters led by Greta Lee as the film's villain, a tablet named Lilypad (aka Lily). The plot follows the crew, who are still under the care of Bonnie, as they watch her fall under Lily's spell.

"I Knew It, I Knew You" drops this Friday, June 6, and the movie hits theaters June 19th. In typical Swift fashion, this wouldn't be a new music drop without collection edition CDs, each one featuring "unique vocals and production." The soundtrack can be preordered on Swift's website while supplies last.