Taylor Swift Gets Shoutout from Viral Olympic Figure Skater—and Her Reaction Is *Priceless*

Liu arrived on stage with her trademark halo hair to enthusiastic applause—so much so that she seemed almost bashful about it.

"When I won the gold medal at the Olympics on my own terms, I was honored and happy to have achieved the performance that I'd long dreamed of. And now, presenting this next icon with the award for Artist of the Year is an incredibly huge honor for me," she said. The athlete then rattled off a list of the winner's accomplishments: 34 iHeartRadio Music Awards (the most in history), and proclaimed, "She's the G.O.A.T. of music." At this statement, Swift chuckled and looked down at the floor in an "Aw, shucks, me?" moment.