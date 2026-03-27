Ever since she adorably painted herself as a nerdy pining wallflower in "Love Story," Taylor Swift, with her endearingly dorky dance moves, has shown that she's not exactly an athlete. But she is very involved in that world these days, and not just because her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has made her a fixture at NFL games. During the 2026 Milan Olympics, she also made a surprise (voice) appearance to introduce the world to the "Blade Angels," AKA the U.S. women's Olympic figure skating team featuring Amber Glenn, Isabeau Levito and the ladies' champion, Alysa Liu. So it was something of a full-circle moment when Liu came onstage at the iHeart Awards to present the music icon with some hardware of her own. And Swift's reaction to the Olympian's heartfelt intro? Priceless.
Taylor Swift Gets Shoutout from Viral Olympic Figure Skater—and Her Reaction Is *Priceless*
Plus, major Travis Kelce PDA
Liu arrived on stage with her trademark halo hair to enthusiastic applause—so much so that she seemed almost bashful about it.
"When I won the gold medal at the Olympics on my own terms, I was honored and happy to have achieved the performance that I'd long dreamed of. And now, presenting this next icon with the award for Artist of the Year is an incredibly huge honor for me," she said. The athlete then rattled off a list of the winner's accomplishments: 34 iHeartRadio Music Awards (the most in history), and proclaimed, "She's the G.O.A.T. of music." At this statement, Swift chuckled and looked down at the floor in an "Aw, shucks, me?" moment.
"She lent her voice and music by narrating a video introducing me and the other Blade Angels," Liu continued. A grin spread over her face as she followed with, "I gotta say, I think that's why we won." At this proclamation, Swift put her face in her hands and and grabbed Kelce's arm in disbelief. After listing off all the awards Swift had won over the course of the night, including Pop Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl and Best Music Video for "The Fate of Ophelia"—Kelce humorously attempted to count everything on his fingers, causing swift to giggle—Liu announced that Artist of the Year was Swift's seventh win of the night.
After Liu announced the litany of prizes, Swift and Kelce kissed before she hugged Sombr and several others on her way to the stage, where the duo posed for a few pictures. True to their personalities, Swift gave a cheery thumbs up while Liu threw the peace sign to wild applause.