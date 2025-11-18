About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Travis Kelce Just Broke a Major Record—and He's Not Happy About it

You win some, you lose some

By Clara Stein
Published Nov 18, 2025
3:29pm
travis kelce breaks chiefs touchdown record
Justin Edmonds/Contributor/Getty Images

Travis Kelce has been a busy man. He's in the throes of football season, for one. He's planning what will probably be the wedding of the century, for two. And just weeks ago, he was gallivanting with his fiancée in New York City. Yep—ICYMI, Taylor Swift and her man were photographed at The Polo Bar in the Upper East Side.

“It’s cool to just kinda vibe around the city like that,” Kelce reported during an episode of his podcast, New Heights. “I think it’s one of my favorite things to do in New York, it’s just be one with the city and just kinda walk the streets and feel the electricity, feeling everybody doing their own s–t and meeting a few new people along the way.”

But fun aside, something important happened: Kelce broke a major record—and he's not celebrating.

Over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Denver Broncos at Empower Field. Sadly, the game ended in a loss for the Chiefs...but Kelce still managed to make history.

After scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter, he broke past Chiefs running back Priest Holmes' record for the most career touchdowns in the franchise's history, with a total of 84.

That's definitely a milestone to celebrate, and Kelce's teammate and friend, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was effusive in his praise.

"He's the true Chiefs Chief," Mahomes told NFL.com. "He deserves it, the work he puts in every day," he added when speaking to reporters following the team's overall loss to the Broncos. "He's a leader, man. It just speaks to the person that he is that he's able to go out there and break that record. That was a great play in a big moment in the game. That's when he usually makes his big plays."

As for the man himself? Well, he couldn't have been less thrilled. As ESPN reported, the tight end seemed rightly disappointed over the team's loss, and after declining to answer questions from reporters, said, "If you were going to ask me about the [franchise] record, I could care less about that right now."

While a loss is a tough pill to swallow, hopefully Kelce will turn his mind to sunnier things—including his upcoming nuptials. Earlier this fall, the athlete dropped some exciting tidbits in an episode of New Heights with Jimmy Fallon. “That one’s gonna be easy," he quipped about the wedding. "I just gotta figure out how to win a football game first.”

Here's to a successful season for the Chiefs.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

