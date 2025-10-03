The Taylor Swift 'Showgirl' Song I Dreaded Most Wound Up Being Her Best

"Oh, Taylor, no," I whispered when Taylor Swift dropped the track listing for The Life of a Showgirl. The titles alone were rife with symbolism and promise—"Opalite," a man-made gem; "The Fate of Ophelia," a reference to a woman driven to madness by rejection; and so on—but one title stopped me in my tracks.

"Cancelled!"

I worried, as I shared in PureWow's Slack channel about the album, that it'd be another rehashing of her feud with Kanye West. As a writer and chronic overthinker, I know how tapping into a well of pain can inspire new perspectives—but it can also trap you in a downward spiral, ruminating on the past. I've been caught in that trap; I wanted more for her and for her fans.

Well, send me back to second grade to relearn a tried-and-true lesson: You can't judge a song by its title.