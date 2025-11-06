Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Coordinate in Style on NYC Date Night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been keeping things pretty low-key lately, following a whirlwind summer and fall that included their engagement and the release of Taylor’s highly anticipated album, The Life of a Showgirl. While they seem to be leaning into that more private vibe, cameras still catch glimpses of the couple from time to time and Wednesday was one of those moments.

Travis, 36, and Taylor, 35, were spotted at a date night at The Polo Bar in New York City on November 5. The pop star looked effortlessly chic in a dark off-the-shoulder long-sleeve top paired with gray wide-leg trousers and a black purse. The Kansas City Chiefs player coordinated with his fiancée in a black henley long-sleeve shirt and dark green trousers.