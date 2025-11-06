About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Coordinate in Style on NYC Date Night

The couple that dresses together...stays together

By Clara Stein
Published Nov 6, 2025
6:16pm

TaylorTravis
David Eulitt/Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been keeping things pretty low-key lately, following a whirlwind summer and fall that included their engagement and the release of Taylor’s highly anticipated album, The Life of a Showgirl. While they seem to be leaning into that more private vibe, cameras still catch glimpses of the couple from time to time and Wednesday was one of those moments.

Travis, 36, and Taylor, 35, were spotted at a date night at The Polo Bar in New York City on November 5. The pop star looked effortlessly chic in a dark off-the-shoulder long-sleeve top paired with gray wide-leg trousers and a black purse. The Kansas City Chiefs player coordinated with his fiancée in a black henley long-sleeve shirt and dark green trousers.

GettyImages 2244735475
XNY/Star Max/GC Images

The last time we caught the duo out for dinner, it was a celebration for Travis’s teammate Patrick Mahomes’s birthday. On September 15, country star Kane Brown shared photos from the event, posing with the couple alongside their spouses, with the caption, "Happy birthday Pat & congrats TT. Thanks for hosting us, Britt.”

Taylor, as always, brought her signature style game. At the Mahomes dinner, she wore the Payton Check Wrap miniskirt from Jonathan Simkhai, paired with the brand’s matching Poppy vest (already sold out). She completed the look with Gucci Ottavia Platform leather pumps in the chocolate colorway.

Travis, meanwhile, opted for a polished-yet-casual look, wearing a white dress shirt and black tie from Thom Browne, navy blue dress shorts, and leather loafers. Together, the couple manages that perfect balance of coordinated-but-not-overdone style.

Even while keeping things low-key these days, the countdown to the wedding is fully underway. Even though, there hasn't been so much as a hint or easter-egg about a date, we know it's coming.

