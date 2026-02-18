As a former figure skater, the only Olympic competition I pay attention to is finally here: Ladies' singles. Team USA sent national champion Amber Glenn, world champion Alysa Liu and newcomer Isabeau Levito to Milan to contend for gold. And right before the ladies' short program, Glenn received a very special message from the artist behind her program music—leaving the Olympian in shock.
American Figure Skater Who Skated to Madonna Song Is Visibly Shaken After Surprise Video
A pep talk for the books
This season, Glenn has skated her short program to Madonna's 1989 hit, "Like a Prayer." During an interview with NBC Sports, a journalist handed the 26-year-old a phone and told her it was a surprise.
Glenn audibly gasped after hitting play, putting her hand over her mouth as none other than Madonna appeared on screen.
"You are an incredible skater," Madonna said. "So strong. So beautiful. So brave." At this point Glenn seemed on the verge of hyperventilating, turning away and putting her hand over her chest in disbelief.
"I'm shaking," was all she managed to squeak out as the video rolled on.
"I can't imagine that you would not win," Madonna continued. "I just want to say good luck. Go get that gold."
For a beat, Glenn was speechless before saying, "Sorry, I'm in shock. I'm in complete shock. Oh my god. I'm legitimately shaking."
Then she put her palms together and bowed to the camera. "My Queen, thank you so much. You are beautiful, stunning, amazing and you are an icon, a legend, forever. Thank you for supporting athletes and their artistic ventures and I hope I can do the song justice. Thank you," she sniffed.
Later that day, Glenn skated her short program, though unfortunately to disappointing results. She nailed her triple axel—and was the only competitor in the short program to attempt it—but downgraded her triple loop to a double, costing her seven points. While devastating, who knows? With a prayer, she may vault herself back onto the podium like Japanese pairs skaters Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, when they made a comeback from fifth place to claim gold.