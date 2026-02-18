American Figure Skater Who Skated to Madonna Song Is Visibly Shaken After Surprise Video

This season, Glenn has skated her short program to Madonna's 1989 hit, "Like a Prayer." During an interview with NBC Sports, a journalist handed the 26-year-old a phone and told her it was a surprise.

Glenn audibly gasped after hitting play, putting her hand over her mouth as none other than Madonna appeared on screen.

"You are an incredible skater," Madonna said. "So strong. So beautiful. So brave." At this point Glenn seemed on the verge of hyperventilating, turning away and putting her hand over her chest in disbelief.

"I'm shaking," was all she managed to squeak out as the video rolled on.

"I can't imagine that you would not win," Madonna continued. "I just want to say good luck. Go get that gold."

For a beat, Glenn was speechless before saying, "Sorry, I'm in shock. I'm in complete shock. Oh my god. I'm legitimately shaking."

Then she put her palms together and bowed to the camera. "My Queen, thank you so much. You are beautiful, stunning, amazing and you are an icon, a legend, forever. Thank you for supporting athletes and their artistic ventures and I hope I can do the song justice. Thank you," she sniffed.