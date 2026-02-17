About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Taylor Swift’s Surprising Winter Olympics Role Had Nothing to Do with Singing

Definition of women supporting women

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Feb 17, 2026
4:23pm
Taylor Swift Olympics
Fernando Allende/Broadimage Entertainment

When you hear the name Taylor Swift, a few things probably pop into your head and I’d bet my last dollar that music is at the very top of that list. I mean, she’s Taylor Swift: one of the biggest names in the world, a record-breaker, a multi-million album seller, basically a living, breathing music icon. So when news came out about Taylor’s involvement in the 2026 Winter Olympics, most of us probably assumed it had something to do with singing. Maybe a performance, maybe a surprise on the ice but nope. Totally different vibe.

Instead of performing, Taylor, 36, lent her voice (her speaking voice, not her singing one) to introduce Team USA’s “Babe Angels” ahead of the women’s figure skating competition in Milan Cortina.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to introduce you to Amber [Glenn], Alysa [Liu] and Isabeau [Levito]: three American Showgirls on ice, who will capture your heart with their stories,” Swift said in a voice-over, referencing her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, in a nearly two-minute video clip posted to X on Monday, February 16.

Of course, the Grammy-award winner didn’t completely leave music out of the moment. Her song “Opalite” played in the background as she narrated.

This isn’t the only way Taylor has been tuning into the Olympics lately. She also had a front-row view of another milestone, not on the ice, but in romance. On February 12, Olympian skier Breezy Johnson shared that her fiancé, Connor Watkins, had proposed right at the finish line of the women’s Super-G race in Italy.

Watkins made the moment extra Swift-approved by printing lyrics from Taylor’s song "The Alchemy" inside the ring box, which read, “Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?” Taylor herself jumped in, quoting more of the track in a celebratory comment, writing, “‘Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me’ CONGRATULATIONS!!!”

Between narrating skating intros and watching her lyrics inspire real-life proposals, it seems Taylor Swift’s Olympics involvement is as unexpected as it is iconic.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here.

RELATED

I'm an Entertainment Editor and I Was Totally Wrong About Taylor Swift

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe