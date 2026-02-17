Taylor Swift’s Surprising Winter Olympics Role Had Nothing to Do with Singing

When you hear the name Taylor Swift, a few things probably pop into your head and I’d bet my last dollar that music is at the very top of that list. I mean, she’s Taylor Swift: one of the biggest names in the world, a record-breaker, a multi-million album seller, basically a living, breathing music icon. So when news came out about Taylor’s involvement in the 2026 Winter Olympics, most of us probably assumed it had something to do with singing. Maybe a performance, maybe a surprise on the ice but nope. Totally different vibe.

Instead of performing, Taylor, 36, lent her voice (her speaking voice, not her singing one) to introduce Team USA’s “Babe Angels” ahead of the women’s figure skating competition in Milan Cortina.