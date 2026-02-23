Olympic Figure Skater Goes Massively Viral—and It’s All Because of Her Body Language

Going into the Games, Liu has maintained that this go-round has never been about winning for her, saying "I don't need a medal. I just need to be here and show people what I can do."

Indeed, she was probably the most relaxed skater in the lineup, and the word "joy" was consistently used to describe her and her performances. Commentators noted that she was incredibly relaxed during the free skate. While that helped from a technical standpoint, Liu also roused the audience with her playful sassiness both during and after the program, when she flipped her ponytail. And who can forget the iconic photo of the medal ceremony, where she literally jumps with joy?

In an interview with NBC, a journalist mentioned that Liu had previously called her stint at the Beijing Olympics a "job." Regarding Milan, Liu said, "Definitely not a job. I feel lucky I get to do this and I love being an athlete. It's the coolest thing in the world."

Scott Hamilton, the 1984 Olympic champion, said of Liu: "She's joy. She loves her sport. She simply holds her entire world in the palm of her hand. She showed everybody what can happen on Olympic ice when you simply love what you do."