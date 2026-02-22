I Won’t Miss the Olympic Competition—I’ll Miss the Olympic-Size Tears

This weekend brings the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics (and it's definitely worth the watch). Yet, full disclosure, I really won’t miss the competition. The athletic performances were top-notch, to be sure. The medal ceremonies were “exciting,” I suppose. But what I will really miss? The emotions, the tears, the drama.

Though there was much hype around Olympic star Ilia Malinin this year (and TBH, his body language on and off the ice did speak volumes), my three favorite 2026 Olympic moments involved true, unbridled emotion.