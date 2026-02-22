About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

I Won’t Miss the Olympic Competition—I’ll Miss the Olympic-Size Tears

Bring on the drama

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Feb 22, 2026
3:00pm
best olympic moments crying athletes
Daniel A Anderson/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

This weekend brings the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics (and it's definitely worth the watch). Yet, full disclosure, I really won’t miss the competition. The athletic performances were top-notch, to be sure. The medal ceremonies were “exciting,” I suppose. But what I will really miss? The emotions, the tears, the drama.

Though there was much hype around Olympic star Ilia Malinin this year (and TBH, his body language on and off the ice did speak volumes), my three favorite 2026 Olympic moments involved true, unbridled emotion.

best olympic moments crying athletes
WU HAO/EPA/Shutterstock

The first came as Japanese pairs skaters Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara broke down in tears on the ice—I’m talking full-on hysterics. And these weren’t tears of regret—they were tears of triumph and joy, as the duo went from fifth place to winning the gold medal. They even hugged as they knelt on the ice, not fully believing just how well their free skate had gone. I still have chills.

best olympic moments crying athletes
Claudio Furlan/LaPresse/Shutterstock

Another favorite moment happened off the ice. US figure skater Amber Glenn was visibly shaken and at a loss for words—but not because of her performance on the ice. While she skated to Madonna’s hit song “Like a Prayer,” it was a behind-the-scenes video that truly took her breath away. During an interview, Glenn was handed a phone featuring a surprise video message from Madonna herself.

The iconic singer told her, “You are an incredible skater. So strong. So beautiful. So brave.”

Glenn could barely respond, saying, “I’m shaking.” After the video concluded, she continued, “Sorry, I'm in shock. I'm in complete shock. Oh my god. I'm legitimately shaking.” There are those Olympic chills again.

best olympic moments crying athletes d6b218

And finally, I was obsessed with Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama as he reacted to his silver medal skating win. Cameras caught Yuma crying with his hand covering his mouth, as his friend from childhood, Sato Shun (who happened to win bronze), stood by his side. It was another breathtaking show of emotion that definitely had me choked up.

Were these the only tears from this year’s games? Certainly not. But each of these moments proves my point. It’s not the sport of it all that keeps me tuning in every two years. It’s the drama—and the 2026 Olympics delivered plenty of it.

RELATED

Taylor Swift’s Surprising Winter Olympics Role Had Nothing to Do with Singing

Philip Mutz Headshot
Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe