Another Olympian Is Caught on Camera in Tears Right Before Medal Ceremony

Japan's Yuma Kagiyama was photographed with his hand over his mouth, tears in his eyes as his childhood friend and fellow competitor, Sato Shun, smiled from ear to ear. The pair had something fantastic to celebrate: Kagiyama was the Olympic silver medalist, Shun claiming bronze. This is the third Olympics in a row where two Japanese skaters have ruled the podium.

Kagiyama was trailing five points behind Malinin after the short program, and delivered a solid (though flawed) performance in the free skate that held him in second place behind Kazakhstan's Mikhail Shaidorov, who surged ahead to claim gold.