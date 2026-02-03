Simone Biles Encourages Fellow Olympian in Sweet Interview—and We Could All Take Her Advice

In one of several clips shared to the podcast's Instagram page, Shiffrin confides to Biles: "I would love to get to the point where I'm going [to Milan]—maybe it's not going to be totally comfortable, but to be able to imagine Cortina in a more optimistic light." She asks the gymnastic champ how and if she ever achieved a mental quietude amidst the solitude of intense pressure—and Biles had the best answer.

On her Paris experience, she said, "I just did what I knew was right. In the end, whatever the picture was going to be, it was going to write itself. The success I had in Paris, I put in as much mental work as I did physical. I knew I was so mentally ready that nothing could stop me."

Biles also had encouragement for Shiffrin that extends to everyone chasing something they love.

"At the end of the day, [it's] truly for you. If you're skiing out of love and out of passion, then you're going to be successful. You can't ski for anyone other than little Mikaela that started because she loved it."