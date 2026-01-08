Simone Biles has been taking time off from the gym following the 2024 Paris Olympics. While she has not officially retired from the sport—her participation in the 2028 games is hoped for and anticipated—the Olympian has been channeling her focus into other endeavors. She's got partnerships with United and GK Elite, a gymnastics apparel retailer. She's gone to the Met Gala, Kentucky Derby and was Sports Illustrated's Person of the Year. And, of course, she's been a sideline fixture at many Chicago Bears games, supporting her husband, Jonathan Owens. To close out 2025, she partnered with the NFL for some BTS content—and the results are gold.
Simone Biles Launches Side Hustle (and Flaunts Some PDA With Her Husband)
Post-gymnastics career switch?
Biles shared two Instagram posts of the Bears/49ers matchup on December 28. While she's often on the sidelines cheering Owens on, this time, she had a camera in her hands, showing off a brand-new side hustle. (For the geeks, it appears to be the Sony Alpha 7II, $1,156.) "Love getting to support mine," she caption the photos above. She and Owens shared plenty of cute PDA moments—he came over and picked her up, eliciting giggles as he spun her around.
The NFL shared the photographs on their account, writing, "S/o the 🐐 for the pics." Biles captured the Bears in action, warming up and goofing off before facing the 49ers. Fans went crazy in the comments, with Team USA chiming in, "Sideline Simone." Another fan commented, "Is there anything she's not good at?"
In addition to a photo carousel, the gymnast also shared a BTS video as she hobnobbed with other photographers and got the Bears to pose for her. The NFL wrote, "Absolutely crushed it," while the Olympics asked, "Are you up for taking some shots at #MilanoCortina2026?"
Sounds like whether or not she retires from gymnastics, the future is bright.