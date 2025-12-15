If there's any celebrity style icon I'm looking to this winter, it's Simone Biles. Just the other week, the Olympic champ sported not one, but two killer looks. The first was a trendy burgundy trench, the second a chocolate bouclé teddy coat. As she cheers on her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, Biles has proven that winter dressing can be fun and fashionable. Latest example? Last Sunday's game between the Bears and Cleveland Browns. While Biles and Owens shared a heart- (and snow-) meltingly cute PDA moment on the field, it was the gymnast's over-the-top coat that had me doing a double take.
Simone Biles Has a Cute PDA Moment with Her Husband—But OMG, That Coat
Looks toasty!
In a video shared to her Instagram stories, Biles can be seen on Soldier Field in Chicago exchanging a kiss with Owens. Wisps of condensation float through the air. Sunday was Chicago's coldest day in a dozen years, with wind chills as low as -25 degrees. I can't imagine having to play sports in that weather, but I can imagine bundling up in Simone's furry blue knee-length coat. (Personally, I would have opted for an ankle-length one, but I digress.)
Biles' coat is obviously custom to the Bears' team colors and Owen's jersey number. In a second Instagram story, the pro athlete posted a photo of herself in the car en route to the game, revealing more outfit details. Biles paired the fuzzy hooded parka with a monochromatic white outfit, from her top and pants to her quilted handbag.
Ultimately, the Bears went on to absolutely cream the Browns, with a win of 31-3. Ouch. Here's to more wins for the Bears and more stellar coats from Biles this football season.