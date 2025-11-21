About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Simone Biles Slays in Mini Skirt—but Those Thigh-High Boots Are the Real Gold Medal Winners

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 21, 2025
When most people think of Simone Biles, they think powerhouse gymnast, gold-medal Olympian, history-making champion—the whole deal. And while all of that is obviously true, she’s also been quietly building a case to add game-day outfit enthusiast to her résumé. From making sweatpants look unexpectedly chic to pulling out personalized, blinged-out ensembles, her stadium style has truly become one of a kind. And honestly? The looks just keep getting better.

Simone, 28, recently shared a carousel of her latest game-day fits, and the fashion inspo is strong. In the lead pic, the icon is wearing a navy sweater with her husband Jonathan Owens’s number in white. She pairs it with a black mini skirt, tights, a tiny black bag and, arguably the real scene-stealer, black knee-high pointed-toe boots.

The rest of the carousel is just as fun. She slips in a shot of leather gloves stacked with her signature blinged-out rings, plus a monochromatic white-and-off-white outfit with orange and navy accents (Chicago Bears colors, of course). Another standout look features camo jeans and a matching top emblazoned with her husband’s last name. And yes, there are a few sweet, PDA-filled moments sprinkled throughout.

“hold on lemme throw a fit,” the Texas native captioned the November 20th post.

It’s definitely not the first time Simone has let a killer pair of heels run the show. Earlier this month, she showed up in a navy-and-yellow sweat set (complete with bedazzling down the seams) paired with matching heels and a sparkly mini bag.

The whole vibe screamed peak game-day chic. What could’ve been a casual, sporty outfit turned into a full-on look.

Whether she’s in a skirt and heels or sweats and sneakers, Simone Biles’s outfits always give something to talk about.

