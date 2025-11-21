Simone Biles Slays in Mini Skirt—but Those Thigh-High Boots Are the Real Gold Medal Winners

When most people think of Simone Biles, they think powerhouse gymnast, gold-medal Olympian, history-making champion—the whole deal. And while all of that is obviously true, she’s also been quietly building a case to add game-day outfit enthusiast to her résumé. From making sweatpants look unexpectedly chic to pulling out personalized, blinged-out ensembles, her stadium style has truly become one of a kind. And honestly? The looks just keep getting better.

Simone, 28, recently shared a carousel of her latest game-day fits, and the fashion inspo is strong. In the lead pic, the icon is wearing a navy sweater with her husband Jonathan Owens’s number in white. She pairs it with a black mini skirt, tights, a tiny black bag and, arguably the real scene-stealer, black knee-high pointed-toe boots.