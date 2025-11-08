About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Simone Biles Just Made Sweatpants Look Chic with One Simple Hack

I'm taking notes

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 8, 2025
3:00pm

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

Simone Biles Sweats
Richard Dobson/Newspix via Getty Images

Celebrity style is always fun to watch. Whether they’re strutting down a red carpet or just running errands, stars have a way of turning every outfit into a fashion moment. Sometimes it’s a trend we want to copy, sometimes it’s a bold swing we’d never dare try—but either way, we’re watching. One celeb who’s been absolutely slaying lately? Simone Biles. And she’s done it again with her latest look.

The Olympic gymnast, 28, was out supporting her husband, NFL Chicago Bears player Jonathan Owens. Her game-day fits are always on point, but this one really stood out. Like her other custom pieces, her outfit featured her husband’s last name and jersey number but this time, it was a full sweat pant set. While sweats might not sound super glam, Simone elevated the look with one simple hack: matching heels.

Yep, she paired a navy and yellow sweat set (complete with bedazzling down the seams, by the way) with matching heels (like these chic Revolve ones) and a sparkly mini bag (this is a popular one). The result? Total game-day chic. It took what could’ve been a casual look to a whole new level and honestly, it’s a hack I’ll definitely be trying out.

Screenshot 2025 11 03 at 9.33.48 AM
Simone Biles/Instagram

To finish things off, Simone wore her hair in a sleek updo and kept her makeup flawless with a dark nude lip and shimmery eyeshadow.

It's no surprise Simone looked stunning. Recently, she nailed an all-black, low-key outfit featuring a fitted black tank and high-waisted jeans that had “Jonathan” spelled down one leg in sparkly script and “Owens” stitched down the other. She completed the look with silver metallic heels that perfectly caught the light.

Screenshot 2025 11 03 at 9.33.41 AM
Simone Biles/Instagram

For accessories, the gymnast kept the theme going with black oval sunglasses, a delicate silver “OWENS” necklace, and a mini black handbag shaped like a football.

Simone just keeps setting the game-day style higher and higher.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Simone Biles Dazzles in Glittering Head-to-Toe Look

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe