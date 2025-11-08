Simone Biles Just Made Sweatpants Look Chic with One Simple Hack

Celebrity style is always fun to watch. Whether they’re strutting down a red carpet or just running errands, stars have a way of turning every outfit into a fashion moment. Sometimes it’s a trend we want to copy, sometimes it’s a bold swing we’d never dare try—but either way, we’re watching. One celeb who’s been absolutely slaying lately? Simone Biles. And she’s done it again with her latest look.

The Olympic gymnast, 28, was out supporting her husband, NFL Chicago Bears player Jonathan Owens. Her game-day fits are always on point, but this one really stood out. Like her other custom pieces, her outfit featured her husband’s last name and jersey number but this time, it was a full sweat pant set. While sweats might not sound super glam, Simone elevated the look with one simple hack: matching heels.

Yep, she paired a navy and yellow sweat set (complete with bedazzling down the seams, by the way) with matching heels (like these chic Revolve ones) and a sparkly mini bag (this is a popular one). The result? Total game-day chic. It took what could’ve been a casual look to a whole new level and honestly, it’s a hack I’ll definitely be trying out.