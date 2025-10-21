Simone Biles’s Eye-Popping Game Day Look Came with a Cheeky PDA Surprise

She rocked a custom jersey skirt repping her husband’s number, 36, right on the front. The back showed off the same number, with “OWENS” printed above it. She styled it with a white long-sleeve deep V-neck, white knee-high heeled boots and a white purse with Owens's number on it.

Naturally, she dropped a mini photo dump on social media showing off the full ‘fit—snaps from the car, inside the stadium suite and more. But the real MVP moment came in the fifth slide: a cheeky PDA clip with Jonathan. The video shows the couple on the field of a nearly empty stadium, all hugged up with the footballer’s arms around Simone before he goes in for the butt grab. The two share a sweet kiss before the clip cuts out.