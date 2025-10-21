About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Simone Biles’s Eye-Popping Game Day Look Came with a Cheeky PDA Surprise

Major slay

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 21, 2025
3:04pm

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

Simone Biles
Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

When it comes to Sundays in the fall, a few key things come to mind like cozy fall activities, spooky movie marathons, you know the vibe. But for sports fans, one major event rules the day: football. And while I’ll admit watching teams battle it out on the field can be fun, what really catches my eye are the game day fits (whether a fire varsity jacket or the chic clear approved bags). And it's not just about the players, but the players’ wives too. Case in point: Simone Biles.

The Olympic gymnast, 28, is married to Chicago Bears player Jonathan Owens, 30, and, per usual, she was in the stadium cheering him on as the Bears faced off against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 19. The Bears took the win, 26–14, but Simone also scored with her game day look.

She rocked a custom jersey skirt repping her husband’s number, 36, right on the front. The back showed off the same number, with “OWENS” printed above it. She styled it with a white long-sleeve deep V-neck, white knee-high heeled boots and a white purse with Owens's number on it.

Naturally, she dropped a mini photo dump on social media showing off the full ‘fit—snaps from the car, inside the stadium suite and more. But the real MVP moment came in the fifth slide: a cheeky PDA clip with Jonathan. The video shows the couple on the field of a nearly empty stadium, all hugged up with the footballer’s arms around Simone before he goes in for the butt grab. The two share a sweet kiss before the clip cuts out.

Of course, this isn’t Biles’s first game day slay or her first PDA moment with Jonathan. Remember the full denim fit with the custom boots? Or the all-black ensemble from earlier this season? Oh, and last year’s butt pat? Yep, she’s been setting the bar.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Simone Biles Just Addressed Those Plastic Surgery Rumors And Her Honesty Is So Refreshing

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe