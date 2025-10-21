Simone Biles’s Eye-Popping Game Day Look Came with a Cheeky PDA Surprise

When it comes to Sundays in the fall, a few key things come to mind like cozy fall activities, spooky movie marathons, you know the vibe. But for sports fans, one major event rules the day: football. And while I’ll admit watching teams battle it out on the field can be fun, what really catches my eye are the game day fits (whether a fire varsity jacket or the chic clear approved bags). And it's not just about the players, but the players’ wives too. Case in point: Simone Biles.
The Olympic gymnast, 28, is married to Chicago Bears player Jonathan Owens, 30, and, per usual, she was in the stadium cheering him on as the Bears faced off against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 19. The Bears took the win, 26–14, but Simone also scored with her game day look.