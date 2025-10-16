About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Simone Biles Just Addressed Those Plastic Surgery Rumors And Her Honesty Is So Refreshing

The cat's officially out of the bag

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 16, 2025
3:53pm
SimoneBiles
LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images

In the world of celebrity, there’s always buzz around who’s had what done, whether it’s low-key Botox or more involved procedures like liposuction, a Brazilian butt lift or even a full-on facelift. But over the years, more stars have started owning their choices, offering rare transparency. And it looks like Simone Biles is the latest to do just that.

The 28-year-old Olympic gymnast recently took to social media to share a fun video of herself jumping and flipping on a trampoline in her Texas home. But it wasn’t just her athleticism that grabbed attention, it was her caption that really got people talking.

Screenshot 2025 10 16 at 9.10.06 AM
Simone Biles/Instagram

In the Instagram Story, Biles wrote, "first flip - in a year - at the new house - with new [cherry emoji]." The cherry emoji appeared to be a cheeky nod to the speculation that's been swirling: that she’s had a breast augmentation.

Rumors first started back in July, when Biles shared a sun-soaked photo dump from a getaway to San Pedro, Belize with her NFL husband, Jonathan Owens. In the lead pic, she’s kneeling on a daybed by the pool, drink in hand, wearing a brown-and-black Fendi monogram bikini. She topped off the look with rings, layered bracelets, a belly ring, gold chain necklace and black shades.

The caption? Short and sweet, “gone to belize,” with a white heart emoji. Her husband chimed in too, dropping a flirty comment, “You so fine baby wheeewww.”

While the internet continues to buzz about her cosmetic adjustments, one thing that never needs confirmation is Biles’s game day fashion. From sleek all-black fits to personalized pieces repping her husband’s jersey number and name, her looks consistently serve. And honestly? I'm already counting down to her next game day outfit drop.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Simone Biles Just Owned TikTok's 'More Athletic' Trend & I Can’t Stop Watching

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe