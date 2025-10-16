Simone Biles Just Addressed Those Plastic Surgery Rumors And Her Honesty Is So Refreshing

In the world of celebrity, there’s always buzz around who’s had what done, whether it’s low-key Botox or more involved procedures like liposuction, a Brazilian butt lift or even a full-on facelift. But over the years, more stars have started owning their choices, offering rare transparency. And it looks like Simone Biles is the latest to do just that.

The 28-year-old Olympic gymnast recently took to social media to share a fun video of herself jumping and flipping on a trampoline in her Texas home. But it wasn’t just her athleticism that grabbed attention, it was her caption that really got people talking.