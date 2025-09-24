About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Simone Biles and Suni Lee Reunite & I'm Obsessed with Their Sideline Style

It's a touchdown in my book

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 24, 2025
4:58pm
SimoneBiles
Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

There’s nothing like spotting your favorite celebs out and about, especially when they’re serving looks and hanging with fellow famous friends. And thanks to Simone Biles’s latest Instagram post, fans got a little bit of both.

On Monday, September 22, the 28-year-old Olympian shared a mini photo-and-video recap from the Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys game the day before. (FYI: Simone’s husband, Jonathan Owens, plays for the Bears.) Her post included a sweet kiss with Owens on the field, a quick peek at her suite view and, arguably the best surprise, a fun cameo from fellow gymnast and 2024 Olympics teammate, Suni Lee.

Scroll to the fifth slide in the post and you'll see the two reunited for a playful lip-sync video using the viral Kim Kardashian audio: “Okay guys, we’re back. Did you miss us? Because we missed you.”

And yes, they both brought their fashion A-game to Soldier Field.

Simone rocked a matching denim set featuring a pleated mini skirt and a cropped, long-sleeve jacket. The standout piece? Knee-high white leather boots customized with her husband’s name and jersey number.

Suni Lee kept things cool and casual in a black oversized jersey with “VUITTON” across the chest and the number “00” in bold orange and white. She styled it with relaxed dark denim and black pointed heels, blending sporty and chic with ease.

SimoneBiles SuniLee
Tom Weller/VOIGT/GettyImages

Of course, Simone’s no amateur when it comes to her game-day style. Just last week, she stunned in a sleek all-black look paired with silver accessories. And continuing what may be her signature sideline detail, she wore a necklace that spelled out “OWENS” in honor of her hubby.

With football season just getting started, I’ll definitely be keeping an eye on Simone’s next game-day fits and which celeb pals pop up next.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Simone Biles Just Owned TikTok's 'More Athletic' Trend & I Can’t Stop Watching

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe