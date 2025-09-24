Simone Biles and Suni Lee Reunite & I'm Obsessed with Their Sideline Style

There’s nothing like spotting your favorite celebs out and about, especially when they’re serving looks and hanging with fellow famous friends. And thanks to Simone Biles’s latest Instagram post, fans got a little bit of both.
On Monday, September 22, the 28-year-old Olympian shared a mini photo-and-video recap from the Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys game the day before. (FYI: Simone’s husband, Jonathan Owens, plays for the Bears.) Her post included a sweet kiss with Owens on the field, a quick peek at her suite view and, arguably the best surprise, a fun cameo from fellow gymnast and 2024 Olympics teammate, Suni Lee.