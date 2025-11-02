Simone Biles Dazzles in Glittering Head-to-Toe Look

When it comes to red carpets, one thing I always look forward to is the fashion. Whether it’s a simple, elegant, and chic moment (like many of this year’s Emmys ensembles) or a bold, over-the-top look (hello, Jenna Ortega’s glass dress), there’s always something to obsess over. And Simone Biles’s latest outfit has me doing exactly that.

The Olympian, 28, recently graced the red carpet as Harper’s Bazaar hosted its 2025 Women of the Year event in Madrid on Tuesday, October 28 and she did it in full-on sparkle mode. Biles stunned in a glittering white gown embellished with delicate crystals that caught the light with every step. (Snag a similar look from Revolve here.)