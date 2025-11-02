About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Simone Biles Dazzles in Glittering Head-to-Toe Look

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 2, 2025
2:00pm

Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

When it comes to red carpets, one thing I always look forward to is the fashion. Whether it’s a simple, elegant, and chic moment (like many of this year’s Emmys ensembles) or a bold, over-the-top look (hello, Jenna Ortega’s glass dress), there’s always something to obsess over. And Simone Biles’s latest outfit has me doing exactly that.

The Olympian, 28, recently graced the red carpet as Harper’s Bazaar hosted its 2025 Women of the Year event in Madrid on Tuesday, October 28 and she did it in full-on sparkle mode. Biles stunned in a glittering white gown embellished with delicate crystals that caught the light with every step. (Snag a similar look from Revolve here.)

Simone Biles/Instagram

The sleeveless dress featured slim halter straps, a rounded neckline and a form-fitting silhouette. She completed the look with platform heels. (These Sam Edelman ones are perfect for recreating the look.)

This gorgeous look isn't exactly a surprise, Simone has been serving looks all year. From her one-of-a-kind game-day outfits supporting her husband, Chicago Bears player Jonathan Owens, to her unforgettable red carpet moments (remember that metallic rubber dress?), each ensemble has been distinct and full of personality. This latest shimmering gown even gives a nod to another glittering number she wore earlier this year.

At the ESPYs, the gymnast wowed in a blue sequin gown with a square neckline designed by none other than Zac Posen in collaboration with Athleta.

“Zac Posen [collaborated] with Athleta to make the perfect top, which was one of my favorites—the Transcend,” Simone told People at the time. “That’s why I have an open back. It’s very comfortable underneath.”

With smoky eyes, a glossy bob styled in soft waves and a touch of diamond sparkle, Simone’s look was pure red-carpet perfection.

Looking forward to seeing what Simone pulls off next.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
