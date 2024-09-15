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All the Dazzling, Must-See Looks from the 78th Annual Emmys Red Carpet

Sequins and sparkles galore

Author image: Stephanie Maida - Editor
By Stephanie Maida
Updated Sep 14, 2026
11:29pm
Additional reporting by
selena gomez emmys red carpet cat
Jill Connelly/EPA/Shutterstock

Television’s biggest night has finally arrived. That’s right—it’s time for the 78th annual Emmy Awards. And while we love seeing our favorite shows take home the prizes, let's be honest: We also can't get enough of the red carpet fashion. From the stars of The Pitt and Abbott Elementary to the ceremony's hostess with the mostest, Mariska Hargitay, here are all must-see looks of the evening.

Emmys 2026 Red Carpet: Mariska Hargitay in red gown
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Mariska Hargitay in Monse

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Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Zendaya in Prada

Emmys 2026 Red Carpet: Nicole Kidman in feathered dress
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman in Chanel

Emmys 2026 Red Carpet: Selena Gomez in gold gown
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton

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Matt Baron/BEI

Quinta Brunson in Christian Cowan

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David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sarah Pidgeon in Chanel

Louisa Jacobson in Tom Ford

Louisa Jacobson in Tom Ford

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David Fisher/Shutterstock

Supriya Ganesh in Alexander McQueen

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Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Elle Fanning in Ralph Lauren Collection

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David Fisher/Shutterstock

Dakota Fanning in Carolina Herrera

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David Fisher/Shutterstock

Keri Russell in Khaite

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Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Carey Mulligan in The Row

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David Fisher/Shutterstock

Rhea Seehorn in Louis Vuitton

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David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lisa Ann Walter in Christian Siriano

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Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Grace Gummer in Christian Dior

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David Fisher/Shutterstock

Abby Elliott in Erdem

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Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Joy Sunday in Christian Dior

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David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kristen Bell in Alberta Ferretti 

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Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Cailee Spaeny in Miu Miu

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Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Lisa Kudrow in Celine

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David Fisher/Shutterstock

Florence Pugh in Vivienne Westwood

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David Fisher/Shutterstock

Adam Brody in Prada

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Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Lisa Rinna in Lever Couture

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Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Cynthia Nixon in Issey Miyake

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Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Sheryl Lee Ralph in Sergio Hudson

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David Fisher/Shutterstock

Eunice Bae in Bill Blass

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David Fisher/Shutterstock

Niecy Nash in Khaled & Marwan

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David Fisher/Shutterstock

Denée Benton in Cong Tri

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David Fisher/Shutterstock

Fiona Dourif in Thomas Hanisch

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David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nicole Brydon Bloom in Lein Studio

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Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Colman Domingo in Valentino

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David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lukita Maxwell in Louis Vuitton

stephanie maida

Stephanie Maida

Senior Commerce Editor

  • Oversees PureWow's coverage of sales and deals, celebrity commerce and new launches across categories
  • Has worked as a writer and editor for 10+ years
  • Studied journalism at New York University
read full bio
calfee

Joel Calfee

Associate Editor, News and Entertainment

Joel is the former Associate Editor for News & Entertainment and has been reporting on all things pop culture for over 5 years. Before working at PureWow, he served as a Features Editor at ROCKET Magazine. When he's not dissecting the latest trends in entertainment (or guiding you on what to watch), he covers all the hottest red carpet looks and fashion movements. When he steps away from the keyboard, you can likely find him at an NYC concert, thrift store or LGBTQ+ bookstore happily perusing the shelves.
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