Television’s biggest night has finally arrived. That’s right—it’s time for the 78th annual Emmy Awards. And while we love seeing our favorite shows take home the prizes, let's be honest: We also can't get enough of the red carpet fashion. From the stars of The Pitt and Abbott Elementary to the ceremony's hostess with the mostest, Mariska Hargitay, here are all must-see looks of the evening.
All the Dazzling, Must-See Looks from the 78th Annual Emmys Red Carpet
Sequins and sparkles galore
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Mariska Hargitay in Monse
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Zendaya in Prada
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Nicole Kidman in Chanel
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Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton
Matt Baron/BEI
Quinta Brunson in Christian Cowan
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Sarah Pidgeon in Chanel
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Supriya Ganesh in Alexander McQueen
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Elle Fanning in Ralph Lauren Collection
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Dakota Fanning in Carolina Herrera
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Keri Russell in Khaite
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Carey Mulligan in The Row
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Rhea Seehorn in Louis Vuitton
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Lisa Ann Walter in Christian Siriano
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Grace Gummer in Christian Dior
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Abby Elliott in Erdem
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Joy Sunday in Christian Dior
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Kristen Bell in Alberta Ferretti
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Cailee Spaeny in Miu Miu
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Lisa Kudrow in Celine
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Florence Pugh in Vivienne Westwood
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Adam Brody in Prada
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Lisa Rinna in Lever Couture
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Cynthia Nixon in Issey Miyake
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Sheryl Lee Ralph in Sergio Hudson
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Eunice Bae in Bill Blass
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Niecy Nash in Khaled & Marwan
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Denée Benton in Cong Tri
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Fiona Dourif in Thomas Hanisch
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Nicole Brydon Bloom in Lein Studio
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Colman Domingo in Valentino
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