The 50 Greatest Emmys Red Carpet Looks of All Time

The 2026 Emmys are almost here, so get your ballots ready because the ceremony will take place on Monday, Sept 14, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. And while I’m itching with anticipation to see what the nominees wear this year, I’ll just have to make do with scrolling through the looks of years past.

Lucky for me, these 50 individuals completely knocked their red carpet appearances out of the park, from Disney princess dresses to chic and simple gowns. The list incudes everyone from Joan Collins and Paula Abdul to Quinta Brunson and Zendaya. Here are the 50 best Emmys looks of all time.