How to Watch the 2026 Emmy Awards

Good news, TV fans: The wait is almost over to watch the 2026 Emmy Awards. The 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will finally take place on Monday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Even better? The Television Academy recently announced who will host the awards show and where the star-studded event will air.

So, who’s been nominated? And how can you watch the Emmys? I did some digging and put together a little FAQ, from the biggest Emmy nods and snubs to red-carpet coverage. Here’s everything you need to know about TV’s biggest night.