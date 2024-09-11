About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

How to Watch the 2026 Emmy Awards

The ceremony is scheduled for September 14

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Updated Sep 5, 2026
3:00pm
Additional reporting by

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

how to watch the emmys 2026
Chris Chew/UPI

Good news, TV fans: The wait is almost over to watch the 2026 Emmy Awards. The 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will finally take place on Monday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Even better? The Television Academy recently announced who will host the awards show and where the star-studded event will air.

So, who’s been nominated? And how can you watch the Emmys? I did some digging and put together a little FAQ, from the biggest Emmy nods and snubs to red-carpet coverage. Here’s everything you need to know about TV’s biggest night.

how to watch the emmys 2026
Jim Ruymen/UPI

1. When Are the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards?

The 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast on Monday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The ceremony will once again be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said, “This year has been defined by bold storytelling, creative ambition and unforgettable performances that have connected with audiences here at home and around the world.”

“Today’s nominations honor the artists and craftspeople whose work rose to the top this year. Their creativity and talent remind us why television remains one of our most powerful art forms. And while these nominations recognize individual achievement, they also celebrate the collaborative spirit that defines our industry.”

how to watch the emmys 2026 1 1200x645
Courtesy of Apple TV

2. How to Watch the Emmys

The 2026 Emmys ceremony will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock, but if you prefer to stream the awards show, you can tune in with a live subscription service, including Hulu + Live TVSling TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. Also, if you're unable to tune in live, you'll be happy to know the ceremony will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

who is hosting the emmys 2026
SplashNews.com

3. Who’s Hosting the Emmy Awards?

In July, the Television Academy revealed that Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay will take on hosting duties for the 78th Emmy Awards, marking her first time emceeing TV’s biggest night.

Hargitay said, “Bringing important stories into the light has been the heartbeat of my career. It’s my great honor to host the 78th Emmy Awards—in the 100th birthday year of my beloved NBC—and celebrate this extraordinary community of storytellers.”

“Whether it’s an actor or a director, a costumer or a sound designer, we are all so privileged to take part in creating television that unites us. Regardless of how, where or when we watch, we are together in our laughter, our tears, our love of stories—and our delighted anticipation to see what happens next.” 

how to watch the emmys
CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA

4. How to Watch the Emmys Red Carpet

There are a number of pre-shows available to choose from:

Live From E!: Countdown to The Emmys  
Monday, September 14 at 5:00 – 6:00 PM ET / 2:00 – 3:00 PM PT  

Live From E!: The Emmys
Monday, September 14 at 6:00 – 8:00 PM ET / 3:00 – 5:00 PM PT  

People and Entertainment Weekly
Monday, September 14 throughout the day on People.com.

KTLA “Live From The Emmys” 
Monday, September 14 at 3:00 – 5:00 PM PT 
Hosted from the Red Carpet by Jessica Holmes and Melvin Robert, with Megan Henderson reporting. 

CNN & Variety Red Carpet Live: TV's Biggest Night 
Monday, September 14 at 5:00 PM ET
Hosted by CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister and Variety co-president and co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh. 

how to watch the emmys
Courtesy of HBO Max

5. Who’s Nominated for an Emmy Award?

The 2026 Emmy Award nominations were announced back in July by The Bear star Liza Colón-Zayas and Widow's Bay actor Jeff Hiller.

According to Abrego, "This year's nominees represent the extraordinary creativity and artistry that make television such a dynamic form of entertainment. The breadth of work recognized this year—from intimate character-driven comedies and satires to fantasy, thrillers, and costume dramas—demonstrates that great storytelling knows no bounds. We're proud to celebrate the artists and craftspeople behind these remarkable achievements and look forward to honoring them at the Emmys this September."

Hacks received the most nominations in the comedy category with 24 nods, and The Pitt received the most in the drama category with 25.

how to watch the emmys 2026
Courtesy of Apple TV

6. Who Got Snubbed?

Some of this year’s Emmy snubs will seriously have you scratching your head.

Notably, there are a handful of names and shows that were left off the table, from Jeremy Allen White to Stranger Things. Also left in the dark? Kathy Bates for Matlock, Bowen Yang for his final season of SNL and Jon Hamm for Your Friends & Neighbors.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Who Will Win a 2026 Emmy Award? My Official Predictions, Including Best Comedy Series & More

Philip Mutz Headshot

Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
read full bio
LongHeadshot

Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe