Who Will Win a 2026 Emmy Award? My Official Predictions, Including Best Comedy Series & More

On the morning of July 8, I gave The Bear star Liza Colón-Zayas and Widow's Bay actor Jeff Hiller my undivided attention as they announced the full list of 2026 Emmy nominations. As I expected, all of the categories are stacked. Noms include standout actors, like Riz Ahmed for Bait, Lisa Kudrow for The Comeback and Colman Domingo for The Four Seasons, along with a number of popular TV shows, from The Bear to Only Murders in the Building and Widow's Bay. (There were a bunch of major snubs too, but that's another story...)

Although the 2026 Emmy nominations have been out for quite some time, there’s only one question lingering: Who will take home a highly coveted statuette on September 14? As an entertainment editor, I have thoughts on that very topic.

In anticipation of the 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which will air on Monday, September 14 on NBC and Peacock, here are all the shows and celebs I think will walk away with an Emmy (spoiler: I think Pluribus and Widow's Bay are about to clean up).