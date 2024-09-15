ICYMI: The 78th annual Emmy Awards aired last night, September 14, on NBC—and my predictions were pretty spot on. Whether you’re an Emmys fanatic because of the red-carpet fashion or the cheesy acceptance speeches, keep reading for a complete list of winners from this year’s ceremony.
Who Won a 2026 Emmy Award? Here’s the Complete List of Winners
The results are in
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay - WINNER
Outstanding Drama Series
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt - WINNER
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis - WINNER
Love Story
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
Steve Carrell, Rooster
Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay - WINNER
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Noah Wyle, The Pitt - WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed, Bait
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac, Beef
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me - WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus - WINNER
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures- WINNER
Carey Mulligan, Beef
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay - WINNER
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Gerran Howell, The Pitt
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey, Task - WINNER
Carlos Manuel-Vesga, Pluribus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis
Richard Gadd, Half Man
David Harbour, DTF St. Louis - WINNER
Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis
Charles Melton, Beef
Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay - WINNER
Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
Allison Janney, The Diplomat - WINNER
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Karolina Wydra, Pluribus
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis - WINNER
Dakota Fanning,All Her Fault
Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis
Youn Yuh-jung, Beef
Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Outstanding Competition Program
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors - WINNER
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - WINNER
Saturday Night Live
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