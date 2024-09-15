Who Won a 2026 Emmy Award? Here’s the Complete List of Winners

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow’s Bay - WINNER

Outstanding Drama Series

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt - WINNER

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis - WINNER

Love Story