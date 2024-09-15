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Who Won a 2026 Emmy Award? Here’s the Complete List of Winners

The results are in

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Updated Sep 15, 2026
12:26pm
Additional reporting by
emmy winners 2026 kate o'flynn
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

ICYMI: The 78th annual Emmy Awards aired last night, September 14, on NBC—and my predictions were pretty spot on. Whether you’re an Emmys fanatic because of the red-carpet fashion or the cheesy acceptance speeches, keep reading for a complete list of winners from this year’s ceremony.

emmy winners 2026 matthew rhys
CHRIS TORRES/EPA/Shutterstock

Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay - WINNER

Outstanding Drama Series
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt - WINNER
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis - WINNER
Love Story

emmy winners 2026 rhea seehorn
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
Steve Carrell, Rooster
Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay - WINNER
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Noah Wyle, The Pitt - WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed, Bait
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac, Beef
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me - WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus - WINNER
Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures- WINNER
Carey Mulligan, Beef
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

emmy winners 2026 allison janney
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay - WINNER
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Gerran Howell, The Pitt
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey, Task - WINNER
Carlos Manuel-Vesga, Pluribus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis
Richard Gadd, Half Man
David Harbour, DTF St. Louis - WINNER
Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis
Charles Melton, Beef
Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay - WINNER
Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
Allison Janney, The Diplomat - WINNER
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie 
Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis - WINNER
Dakota Fanning,All Her Fault
Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis
Youn Yuh-jung, Beef
Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

emmy winners 2026 stephen colbert
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Outstanding Competition Program
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors - WINNER

Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - WINNER
Saturday Night Live

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Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
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Greta Heggeness

Senior Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes and edits news and entertainment content
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  • Has 9 years experience in entertainment coverage
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