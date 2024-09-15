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These 11 Men Stole the Red Carpet at the 78th Emmys

These men came to slay

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Updated Sep 15, 2026
12:49am
Additional reporting by
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While we love seeing the ladies serve on the Emmys red carpet, it wouldn’t be right to forget the men who showed up and showed out this year. Sure, a classic tux will always have its place, but at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, the gents really went for it, providing, at times, outré twists on the menswear staple.

From the always-stylish Colman Domingo to the effortlessly cool Alan Cumming and the absolutely adorable Duke McCloud, the men were out in full fashion force. Keep scrolling for 11 gentlemen who stole the show and the carpet at the 2026 Emmys.

best dressed men at the emmy awards: duke mccloud
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1. Duke McCloud

The pint-sized actor, who appears in the Sarah Snook-led All Her Fault, showed up to the Emmy's red carpet in a sharp little navy suit, embellished with a bow tie, a chain lapel AND a pocket square. And if that wasn't cute enough, McCloud also had fun striped socks and cherry red Oxfords.

best dressed men at the emmy awards: colman domingo
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2. Colman Domingo

Leave it to Colman Domingo to never disappoint us. The actor, nominated for two Emmys for Euphoria and The Four Seasons, arrived wearing custom Valentino.

best dressed men at the emmy awards: law roach
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3. Law Roach

Another man who never misses? Law Roach, AKA the mastermind behind all of Zendaya's iconic looks. The Image Architect arrived, mini Birkin in hand, in Givenchy.

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4. Derek Hough

The longtime Dancing with the Stars choreographer arrived at the Emmys in a monochrome emerald green suit, shirt and tie, topped with a glittering brooch on his oversized left lapel.

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5. Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming, who just won Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program for his work on The Traitors, gave the usually staid men's suit a fresh twist with floral detailing running down the lapels, pockets, jacket trim and trousers.

best dressed men at the emmy awards: luke tennie
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6. Luke Tennie

The Shrinking star seems to have taken the same inspiration as Cumming, also donning an embellished suit. Gold stalks of wheat ran up his jacket and sleeve, adding a pop to his otherwise classic black-and-white color combo.

best dressed men at the emmy awards: albert lawrence
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7. Albert Lawrence 

TV host Albert Lawrence was one of the very few men to deviate from the traditional suit and tie, instead choosing what appears to be a linen suit in a soft red.

best dressed men at the emmy awards: nicky campbell
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8. Nicky Campbell

NBC host Nicky Campbell also went the colorful route, slinging a sky-blue blazer with white dots over navy trousers and a silky button-up.

best dressed men at the emmy awards: melvin robert
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9. Melvin Robert

Newscaster Melvin Robert did go with a black-and-white suit, but I couldn't help but give him major points for the texture on his non-traditional blazer and shoestring tie. A masterclass in keeping the expected, unexpected.

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10. William Stanford Davis

The Abbott Elementary star was adorable in his sparkling navy suit, but what sealed the deal for me was his big bow tie and dragonfly brooch.

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11. Carl Clemons-Hopkins

The actor, of Hacks fame, brought a daring take on the tuxedo. It featured a wrap blazer and an exaggerated button down that extended into tails in both the back and front. If you're going to wear a suit, this is how you do it.

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Clara Stein

Contributing Editor

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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