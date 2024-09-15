These 11 Men Stole the Red Carpet at the 78th Emmys

While we love seeing the ladies serve on the Emmys red carpet, it wouldn’t be right to forget the men who showed up and showed out this year. Sure, a classic tux will always have its place, but at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, the gents really went for it, providing, at times, outré twists on the menswear staple.

From the always-stylish Colman Domingo to the effortlessly cool Alan Cumming and the absolutely adorable Duke McCloud, the men were out in full fashion force. Keep scrolling for 11 gentlemen who stole the show and the carpet at the 2026 Emmys.