These 2 'The Pitt' Stars Stole the Emmys Red Carpet

The two were seen briefly reuniting on the carpet, where they exchanged air kisses before scooping up their trains and walking off.

The Pitt, led by Noah Wyle, is nominated for nine Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Wyle and Outstanding Drama Series. There are also a bevy of cast members nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Here's to a triumphant evening—and to the forthcoming season three.