The 78th Emmy Awards are underway, and stars are trickling onto the red carpet before heading into the Peacock Theater to see who will reign on the small screen. Mariska Hargitay will host, with the show streaming on NBC and Peacock. And while I am personally rooting for Widows Bay, which was the only nominated show I've managed to watch, I'm really here for the fashion. And two stars from HBO's hit The Pitt swapped their scrubs for some seriously stunning looks.
These 2 'The Pitt' Stars Stole the Emmys Red Carpet
No scrubs tonight
Shabana Azeez, who plays medical student Victoria Javadi on the show, walked the sapphire blue carpet in a dazzling Sophie Couture gold strapless gown that featured a dramatic train. The bodice was composed of a white feather appliqué that was outlined in gold, and the mermaid silhouette flared into a bubble hem. She accessorized with Ivar Fine Jewelry.
Her co-star, meanwhile, opted for a similar fit-and-flare skirt, but with a completely different vibe. Supriya Ganesh, who plays Dr. Samira Mohan, opted for a gleaming periwinkle satin slip dress by Alexander McQueen. Like Azeez, her dress had a mermaid flare, but with the addition of some top-tier ruffles from which a gauzy fabric flowed. Ganesh accessorized with Irene Neurwith jewelry and Stuart Weitzman platform shoes.
The two were seen briefly reuniting on the carpet, where they exchanged air kisses before scooping up their trains and walking off.
The Pitt, led by Noah Wyle, is nominated for nine Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Wyle and Outstanding Drama Series. There are also a bevy of cast members nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Here's to a triumphant evening—and to the forthcoming season three.