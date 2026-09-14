Mariska Hargitay Serves Jessica Rabbit on the Emmys Red Carpet

As for what we can expect from her tonight? She told People, “I’ve been preparing for [hosting] by just immersing myself in it. I’m working with an extraordinary team of writers. Very luckily—I can’t believe I even get to say this—[I’m] working with the Colbert team. I just feel very supported and I have the world’s greatest husband who has just been with me every step of the way.”

Bottom line: Fashion included, it’s set to be an exciting night ahead.