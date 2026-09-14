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Mariska Hargitay Serves Jessica Rabbit on the Emmys Red Carpet

She also twinned with her 15-year-old daughter, Amaya

Author image: rachel bowie christine han photography 100 70x70
By Rachel Bowie
Published Sep 15, 2026
12:22am
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Rob Latour/Shutterstock

It’s a major night for Mariska Hargitay—but also for the 78th Emmy Awards: Tonight marks the first time a woman will host the ceremony since Jane Lynch took on the job back in 2011. And Hargitay is ready for it: Arriving on the red carpet alongside her entire family, the Law & Order legend was a vision in head-to-toe red sequins. The look? It’s giving the ever-iconic Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, not to mention plenty of main character energy as she heads into what’s set to be an incredible night.

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DAVID SWANSON/EPA/Shutterstock

But that wasn’t the only noteworthy part of Hargitay’s scene-stealing arrival: Her daughter, Amaya Josephine, 15, mirrored her style in a matching (though slightly shorter) red sequin gown. The mother-daughter duo walked the red carpet with Hargitay’s husband, Peter Hermann, and their two sons, August Miklos Friedrich, 20, and Andrew Nicolas Hermann, 14. It was a total family affair.

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Chris Chew/UPI/Shutterstock

Hargitay’s gown was confirmed to be a MONSE design. It was also her second red dress of the week: Just last week, she walked the red carpet for the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in an Elie Saab strapless red gown. There, she also accepted wins for Outstanding Documentary and Outstanding Directing for a Documentary, both for My Mom Jayne.

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Chris Chew/UPI/Shutterstock

As for what we can expect from her tonight? She told People, “I’ve been preparing for [hosting] by just immersing myself in it. I’m working with an extraordinary team of writers. Very luckily—I can’t believe I even get to say this—[I’m] working with the Colbert team. I just feel very supported and I have the world’s greatest husband who has just been with me every step of the way.”

Bottom line: Fashion included, it’s set to be an exciting night ahead.

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Rachel Bowie

Senior Director, Special Projects and Royals

  • Writes and produces family, fashion, wellness, relationships, money and royals content
  • Podcast co-host and published author with a book about the British Royal Family
  • Studied sociology at Wheaton College and received a masters degree in journalism from Emerson College
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