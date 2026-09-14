During an awards show, I have to confess that I'm less concerned about who takes home a trophy—I just want to see what people are wearing. Will there be feathers? An interesting accessory for the men? Some super-creepy motif that wakes me up at night? Luckily, tonight's Emmys didn't have the last one, but the looks were still served. Below, three trends I saw everywhere.
3 Trends Ruling the Emmys Red Carpet
Bring on the Old Hollywood glamor
1. Long Trains
It wouldn't be Hollywood if the outfits weren't dramatic, and a long train is one way to make a grand entrance. Lisa Rinna, Mariska Hargitay and Nicole Brydon Bloom were just a few of the many celebs who walked the sapphire-blue carpet with fabric flowing behind them. Rinna wore Lever Couture; Hargitay twinned with her daughter, Amaya Josephine, in vibrant red sequined dresses (Hargitay's was custom Monse) and Brydon Bloom wore Lein Studio.
2. One-Shoulder Gowns
I love a strapless dress, but I'm always terrified it'll fall right down. A one-shoulder gown is a great compromise—it still feels flirty but with plenty of security. I have noticed so many one-shoulder gowns on this Emmys red carpet, from Jackie Tohn in a sparkling sequin number to Lukita Maxwell in Louis Vuitton and Lena Hall in a satin blue gown with a dramatic bow.
3. Black and White
A classic color combo, yet never boring. Black and white proved to be a popular pairing, with Dakota Fanning in Carolina Herrera, Beatrice Granno in Vivienne Westwood and Lauren Weedman in a floor-length gown with a swirling two-tone trim all co-singing the trend.