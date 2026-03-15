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Teyana Taylor Ditches Silver Hair at Oscars but Embraces This Huge Trend (Along with Demi Moore)

They're birds of a feather

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Mar 16, 2026
12:26am
Teyana Taylor Oscars
Chelsea Lauren

The 98th Academy Awards (aka the 2026 Oscars) took place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. And as with any major awards show, the night kicked off with one of the most anticipated traditions: the red carpet. It’s the moment when stars arrive ready to make a statement, whether that means bold, head-turning looks or something more classic and understated. This year, the men had a clear accessory trend going with statement brooches. But the women had a trend of their own…and it was all about feathers.

Teyana Taylor was among the stars fully embracing the look. The singer and actress, who earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in One Battle After Another, turned heads in a semi-sheer black-and-white chiffon Chanel gown embroidered with feathers, pearls, and crystals.

Teyana Taylor at the 98th Academy Awards
David Fisher / Shutterstock

Taylor also switched up her hair for the big night. Just days earlier, she appeared at Chanel’s Fall 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 9 with striking silver hair. But for the Oscars, she returned to her signature brown pixie cut, creating a sleek contrast with the ornate gown.

Demi Moore also leaned into the feather moment. The actress, who presented during the ceremony, wore a custom Gucci gown featuring a gradient green-and-black color palette.

Demi Moore at 98th Annual Academy Awards
David Fisher / Shutterstock

And Nicole Kidman joined the trend as well. The Babygirl actress, who also took the stage as a presenter, arrived in a custom Chanel dress designed by Matthieu Blazy.

The powder-pink silk gown featured a bustier embroidered with white and gray crystals and black beads, while the peplum waist was crafted from layers of beige, pink, nude, and apricot feathers that cascaded into the skirt.

Nicole Kidman arrives for the 98th annual Academy Awards ceremony
JILL CONNELLY/EPA / Shutterstock

Of course, feathers aren’t exactly new to the red carpet. The trend popped up at last year’s Emmys, with stars like The White Lotus’ Parker Posey, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport and RuPaul’s Drag Race standout Sam Star all leaning into the look.

Between statement brooches for the men and feather-filled gowns for the women, Oscars 2026 fashion definitely gave us plenty to talk about.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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