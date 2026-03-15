Teyana Taylor Ditches Silver Hair at Oscars but Embraces This Huge Trend (Along with Demi Moore)

The 98th Academy Awards (aka the 2026 Oscars) took place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. And as with any major awards show, the night kicked off with one of the most anticipated traditions: the red carpet. It’s the moment when stars arrive ready to make a statement, whether that means bold, head-turning looks or something more classic and understated. This year, the men had a clear accessory trend going with statement brooches. But the women had a trend of their own…and it was all about feathers.

Teyana Taylor was among the stars fully embracing the look. The singer and actress, who earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in One Battle After Another, turned heads in a semi-sheer black-and-white chiffon Chanel gown embroidered with feathers, pearls, and crystals.