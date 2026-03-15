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This Surprising Color Ruled the Oscars Red Carpet

Black and white? Never heard of them

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Mar 15, 2026
11:58pm
green on oscars red carpet uni 2
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The film industry's biggest night is upon us. Will Jessie Buckley cap off her astounding awards season run with a statuette? Will Timothée Chalamet recover after his takedown of ballet and opera? Can Sinners edge out One Battle After Another for Best Picture? Time will tell, but right now, my attention is zoomed in on all the red carpet fashion. As I've scrolled through all the looks, I couldn't help but notice the abundance of green. From deep emerald hues to electric Christmas colors and seafoam shades, everyone from Demi Moore and Kate Hudson to Wunmi Mosaku got in on the fun. Below are my favorite looks. And the (best-dressed) Oscar goes to...

Demi Moore at 98th Annual Academy Awards
David Fisher/Shutterstock

1. Demi Moore in Gucci

Wunmi Mosaku at 98th Annual Academy Awards
David Fisher/Shutterstock

2. Wunmi Mosaku in Louis Vuitton

kpop demon hunters oscars outfits: arden cho
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3. Arden Cho in Miss Sohee

green on oscars red carpet: Charithra Chandran
JILL CONNELLY/EPA/Shutterstock

4. Charithra Chandran in Miss Sohee

green on oscars red carpet kate hudson
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5. Kate Hudson in Armani Privé 

green on oscars red carpet zuri hall
David Fisher/Shutterstock

6. Zuri Hall in Celia Kritharioti

green on oscars red carpet yvette nicole brown
JILL CONNELLY/EPA/Shutterstock

7. Yvette Nicole Brown

green on oscars red carpet: Janine Rubenstein
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8. Janine Rubenstein

green on oscars red carpet fiona crombie
David Fisher/Shutterstock

9. Fiona Crombie

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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