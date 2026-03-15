This Surprising Color Ruled the Oscars Red Carpet

The film industry's biggest night is upon us. Will Jessie Buckley cap off her astounding awards season run with a statuette? Will Timothée Chalamet recover after his takedown of ballet and opera? Can Sinners edge out One Battle After Another for Best Picture? Time will tell, but right now, my attention is zoomed in on all the red carpet fashion. As I've scrolled through all the looks, I couldn't help but notice the abundance of green. From deep emerald hues to electric Christmas colors and seafoam shades, everyone from Demi Moore and Kate Hudson to Wunmi Mosaku got in on the fun. Below are my favorite looks. And the (best-dressed) Oscar goes to...