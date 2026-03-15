Jessie Buckley's Body Language on the Oscars Red Carpet Is Hugely Telling

Buckley hit the red carpet wearing a custom pink-and-red Chanel ensemble that evoked Grace Kelly's glamour during Hollywood's Golden Age. She was all smiles and even blew the photographers a kiss.

“A lot of the time with celebrities you get this fake media smile, what we call a 'masking smile,'" Stanton explains, speaking on behalf of Covers. "However, with Jessie, her whole face is engaged and there are crow’s feet at the side of her eyes. Her posture is also very upright and her shoulders are back. She’s standing straight and she isn’t slouching, which denotes a strong sense of confidence."

Stanton also notes that the actress is doing a "chin thrust." While it can be a motion done when angry, in Buckley's case, it's a display of confidence. "In this context it’s all about self-confidence and inner power," he says. "She feels completely at home on the red carpet."