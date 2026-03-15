If awards season has indicated anything, it's that this is Jessie Buckley's world, and we're just living in it. The Irish actress has had a phenomenal run as the lead in Chloé Zhao's Hamnet, adapted from Maggie O'Farrell's 2020 book of the same name. Buckley has already swept up the Best Actress award at the Actor Awards, BAFTAs, Critics Choice and Golden Globes. But tonight is the real test—will she take home the Oscar? According to body language expert Darren Stanton, Buckley's feeling pretty good about how things are going to shake out.
Jessie Buckley's Body Language on the Oscars Red Carpet Is Hugely Telling
May the best actress win
Buckley hit the red carpet wearing a custom pink-and-red Chanel ensemble that evoked Grace Kelly's glamour during Hollywood's Golden Age. She was all smiles and even blew the photographers a kiss.
“A lot of the time with celebrities you get this fake media smile, what we call a 'masking smile,'" Stanton explains, speaking on behalf of Covers. "However, with Jessie, her whole face is engaged and there are crow’s feet at the side of her eyes. Her posture is also very upright and her shoulders are back. She’s standing straight and she isn’t slouching, which denotes a strong sense of confidence."
Stanton also notes that the actress is doing a "chin thrust." While it can be a motion done when angry, in Buckley's case, it's a display of confidence. "In this context it’s all about self-confidence and inner power," he says. "She feels completely at home on the red carpet."
Her body language isn't the only thing projecting confidence. Per Stanton, the pop of red in Buckley's dress is what he calls a "superhero color" because of how striking it is.
"It’s a color of self-assurance when we want to stand out and look bold," Stanton says. "The fact she wore red and pink shows that she not only wants to project that she’s super confident, but she’s also feeling that on the inside as well. There’s a genuine smile which proves she’s happy to be there and feeling good about herself ahead of heading into the ceremony.”