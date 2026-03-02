We're in the thick of awards season, and to me that means one thing: a spectacularly endless fashion show. From the Grammys and the BAFTAs to the Golden Globes and Academy Awards, the only thing I'm paying attention to is the winners in the wardrobe department. Last night, SAG-AFTRA put on the newly-rebranded Actor Awards, with Kristen Bell serving as host. This year, the ceremony had an inaugural dress code: "Reimagining Hollywood Glamour from the '20s and '30s." From Hamnet favorite Jessie Buckley to Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku and Marty Supreme's Gwyneth Paltrow, these are my 14 favorite looks of the night.
All the Best Looks at the 2026 Actor Awards
Looks, served
2. Wunmi Mosaku in Louis Vuitton
3. Gwyneth Paltrow in Givenchy
4. Parker Posey in Gucci
5. Allison Janney in Raisa Vanessa
6. Mia Goth in Christian Dior
7. Sarah Catherine Hook in Balenciaga
8. Lisa Ann Walter in Alexia María
9. Demi Moore in Schiaparelli
10. Sarah Paulson in vintage Yves Saint Laurent
11. Erin Doherty in Louis Vuitton
12. Natasha Rothwell in Naeem Khan
13. Michelle Monaghan in Prada
