All the Best Looks at the 2026 Actor Awards

Looks, served

By Clara Stein
Published Mar 2, 2026
7:21pm
Rich Polk/for The Actor Awards/Shutterstock

We're in the thick of awards season, and to me that means one thing: a spectacularly endless fashion show. From the Grammys and the BAFTAs to the Golden Globes and Academy Awards, the only thing I'm paying attention to is the winners in the wardrobe department. Last night, SAG-AFTRA put on the newly-rebranded Actor Awards, with Kristen Bell serving as host. This year, the ceremony had an inaugural dress code: "Reimagining Hollywood Glamour from the '20s and '30s." From Hamnet favorite Jessie Buckley to Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku and Marty Supreme's Gwyneth Paltrow, these are my 14 favorite looks of the night.

best dressed actor awards: jessie buckley in Balenciaga

1. Jessie Buckley in Balenciaga

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Shutterstock

2. Wunmi Mosaku in Louis Vuitton

Image Press Agency/Shutterstock

3. Gwyneth Paltrow in Givenchy

Dave Starbuck/AdMedia/Shutterstock

4. Parker Posey in Gucci

Dave Starbuck/AdMedia/Shutterstock

5. Allison Janney in Raisa Vanessa

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Shutterstock

6. Mia Goth in Christian Dior

Image Press Agency/Shutterstock

7. Sarah Catherine Hook in Balenciaga

FPA/Shutterstock

8. Lisa Ann Walter in Alexia María

FPA/Shutterstock

9. Demi Moore in Schiaparelli

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Shutterstock

10. Sarah Paulson in vintage Yves Saint Laurent

Dave Starbuck/AdMedia/Shutterstock

11. Erin Doherty in Louis Vuitton

Image Press Agency/Shutterstock

12. Natasha Rothwell in Naeem Khan

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Shutterstock

13. Michelle Monaghan in Prada

David Fisher/for The Actor Awards/Shutterstock

14. Sheryl Lee Ralph in Saiid Kobeisy

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

