All the Best Looks at the 2026 Actor Awards

We're in the thick of awards season, and to me that means one thing: a spectacularly endless fashion show. From the Grammys and the BAFTAs to the Golden Globes and Academy Awards, the only thing I'm paying attention to is the winners in the wardrobe department. Last night, SAG-AFTRA put on the newly-rebranded Actor Awards, with Kristen Bell serving as host. This year, the ceremony had an inaugural dress code: "Reimagining Hollywood Glamour from the '20s and '30s." From Hamnet favorite Jessie Buckley to Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku and Marty Supreme's Gwyneth Paltrow, these are my 14 favorite looks of the night.