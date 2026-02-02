About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
I Was at the Grammys and This See-Through Dress Was the Best Look of the Night By Far

In a sea of wild looks, this one stood out

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Feb 2, 2026
5:43am
sabrina carpenter best look grammys
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Awards season is the season for celebrity fashion. First, the Golden Globes gave us stellar looks from the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Jennifer Lopez. Soon, the Oscars will follow suit with its own star-studded red carpet. But this weekend was all about the Grammys.

Past iconic ensembles include Rihanna's loofah look and Cardi B's oyster dress. And this year, the top-notch fashion continued.

The Grammys red carpet was littered with wild looks, from Gaga to Rosé. However, one star stood out from the rest—and I should know since I was at the Grammys in person (#yesimbragging).

I'm talking about Sabrina Carpenter's see-through Valentino dress.

sabrina carpenter grammys
David Fisher/Shutterstock

This look was a 10/10 for me. Chic, stunning, Wuthering Heights vibes. Amazing.

But that wasn't all for Sabrina. She not only stole the red carpet, but she stole the spotlight on stage as well.

Her performance of "Manchild?" Incredible.

Sabrina's performance was really good—and her look was my fave.

Buuuut, that said, my favorite number of the night came from Bruno Mars. He majorly delivered for our in-person audience (and the folks at home) with his solo single "I Just Might."

The staging was fabulous. The song is catchy. His vocals were on point. And the whole thing gave throwback, nostalgic vibes. So good.

bruno mars grammys 808f16
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Though I won't be in person at the Oscars like I was at the Grammys, I'm still looking forward to the red carpet for Hollywood's biggest night on March 15. Last year, bold red dominated the night. Stars like Whoopi Goldberg (who attended with her daughter) quickly caught my eye. And the 2025 Oscars fixed a major red carpet mistake.

What can we expect at this year's Oscars? If it's anything like this year's Grammys, it'll be fash-un with a capital "F."

