I Was at the Grammys and This See-Through Dress Was the Best Look of the Night By Far

Awards season is the season for celebrity fashion. First, the Golden Globes gave us stellar looks from the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Jennifer Lopez. Soon, the Oscars will follow suit with its own star-studded red carpet. But this weekend was all about the Grammys.

Past iconic ensembles include Rihanna's loofah look and Cardi B's oyster dress. And this year, the top-notch fashion continued.

The Grammys red carpet was littered with wild looks, from Gaga to Rosé. However, one star stood out from the rest—and I should know since I was at the Grammys in person (#yesimbragging).

I'm talking about Sabrina Carpenter's see-through Valentino dress.