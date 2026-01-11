3 Eye-Popping, See-Through Looks on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

If you thought that we had exited the era of naked dressing, I'll break the news: It's here to stay. With the Met Gala theme putting an emphasis on fashion and the body, trend analysts have predicted that we'll be seeing a lot of barely-there ensembles. The Golden Globes is certainly an early precursor—amid the sea of primary colors and black and white ensembles, three actresses donned daring sheer dresses that left little to the imagination.