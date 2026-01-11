If you thought that we had exited the era of naked dressing, I'll break the news: It's here to stay. With the Met Gala theme putting an emphasis on fashion and the body, trend analysts have predicted that we'll be seeing a lot of barely-there ensembles. The Golden Globes is certainly an early precursor—amid the sea of primary colors and black and white ensembles, three actresses donned daring sheer dresses that left little to the imagination.
3 Eye-Popping, See-Through Looks on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
Risqué
1. Jennifer Lawrence in Givenchy by Sarah Burton
Lawrence paired her sheer floral cut-out gown with Swarovski jewelry. The 35-year-old actress is nominated for Best Actress, Drama, for Die My Love. In it, she portrays writer and mother Grace, who is frustrated and isolated living on her husband's family's Montana property. Lawrence has garnered praise and buzz for the intensity with which she played the lead's slow descent into madness.
2. Jennifer Lopez in Jean-Louis Scherrer
The legendary singer and actress graced the red carpet with a dramatic mermaid mesh and tulle gown. It's completely sheer, save for the very intentional floral appliqué that wraps itself around the gown like ivy. The dress is a vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer, which stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn paired with Sabyasachi jewelry.
3. Hailee Steinfeld in Prada
Steinfeld proved that maternity style is anything but stuffy, rolling up to the red carpet in a sheer pink gown with sparkling silver embellishments and coordinating jewelry. She is presenting at the ceremony and supporting Ryan Coogler's Sinners. Steinfeld plays Mary, the ex-girlfriend of Stack, played by Michael B. Jordan. Sinners is nominated for seven awards, including Best Picture, Drama; Best Actor, Drama; Best Director and Best Screenplay.