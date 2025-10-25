About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Jennifer Lawrence Gave Robert Pattinson Food from the Trash and He…Ate It?

Truly unhinged

By Danielle Long
Published Oct 25, 2025
2:00pm
﻿Mike Marsland/WireImage

There’s nothing like having friends in conveniently close places. Whether it’s a couch to crash on, a solid rec for dinner, or just someone to laugh (or vent) with, it’s always a win. In the case of Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, though? It was about food, specifically, food fished out of the trash. Yes, really.

Jennifer, 35, recently popped by The Graham Norton Show and shared the very on-brand chaotic story about the time she invited Robert, 39, over to her house.

“I had my girlfriends over. We were in our pajamas. We were watching Little Women. It was December,” she started. “He was like, ‘Hey, I just wrapped something like a block away from you.’”

“And I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ ’Cause Rob is one of the girls. He wants to gossip. He just is one of the gals. So I was like, ‘Come over!’ He comes in, and I give him a hug, and he’s like, ‘You have any food? I’m so hungry,’” she recalled. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, come in, come in!’”

What Robert didn’t know? The food was, uh, not fresh.

“So while he was in the bathroom, I was just like pulling food out of my garbage can,” Jennifer continued. “So he eats it and we’re all just kind of watching him eat this trash. And then when he was finished, he was like, ‘I’m still hungry, is there more?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, there is, but it’s in the garbage.’”

Apparently, that wasn’t a dealbreaker for the Twilight star. “He was like, ‘I don’t mind,’ and then he just pulled it out of the trash and kept eating it,” Jennifer said.

Dumpster dining aside, the two actors are currently co-starring in the upcoming psychological dark comedy-drama Die My Love.

The film, due out in theaters on November 7, follows Grace (Lawrence), a writer and young mother, who begins slipping into madness. Isolated in a Montana farmhouse, her increasingly erratic behavior leaves her partner, Jackson (Pattinson), deeply concerned and powerless to help.

Danielle Long

