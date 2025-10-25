Jennifer Lawrence Gave Robert Pattinson Food from the Trash and He…Ate It?

There’s nothing like having friends in conveniently close places. Whether it’s a couch to crash on, a solid rec for dinner, or just someone to laugh (or vent) with, it’s always a win. In the case of Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, though? It was about food, specifically, food fished out of the trash. Yes, really.

Jennifer, 35, recently popped by The Graham Norton Show and shared the very on-brand chaotic story about the time she invited Robert, 39, over to her house.

“I had my girlfriends over. We were in our pajamas. We were watching Little Women. It was December,” she started. “He was like, ‘Hey, I just wrapped something like a block away from you.’”