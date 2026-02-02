I Went to the Grammys—This Was the Night's Best Performance

As a new member of the "avid concert-goer club"—this past year, I saw Kylie, Gaga and Beyoncé in person—I was absolutely thrilled to have a chance to attend this year's Grammys, accompanied by a fabulous stay in West Hollywood.

The 2026 ceremony was held at the Crypto.com Center Sunday night, and it was honestly next-level incredible. Of course, there were wild red carpet looks and plenty of controversial wins. But, y'all, those performances. One after another blew me away: Sabrina Carpenter, Reba McEntire, Pharrell Williams.

And then there was my favorite performance of the night: Bruno Mars (yes, I'm just as surprised as you are).

At-home viewers may have been more obsessed with Gaga (those of us who were in person mostly got to see cameras filming her close up and smoke obscuring her). However, Bruno Mars majorly delivered for our in-person audience (and the folks at home) with his solo single "I Just Might."