Jennifer Aniston's Offhand Comment About Gwyneth Paltrow Lives Rent-Free in My Mind

Jennifer Aniston is pretty much world’s-best-friend status. It’s fun to pore over her pantsless fashion, sleuth for clues about her love life in stealth IG posts, listen in as she chats with her pal Reese Witherspoon. But unlike her alter ego, Alex Levy, of the compulsively watchable The Morning Show whose quips mostly stick in my head, Aniston hasn’t really been one to ‘break the internet’ these days…that is, until recently when she let drop a quiet little bombshell that I’ve been turning around in my head ever since.

In October’s Vanity Fair cover story, Aniston talks about her close friendships with women in showbiz, major names like Sandra Bullock and Gwyneth Paltrow. She tells writer Julie Miller that she met Paltrow years ago at…the Pitt-Paltrow engagement party. That’s right, before Pitt married and divorced Aniston, he was seriously dating Gwyneth Paltrow. As a longtime tabloid porer-overer, I remember allegations of infidelity all through these couplings and uncouplings, as well as the happy young married couple that Aniston and Pitt once were. So long ago, and so many gossip column inches devoted to both women’s affairs with the guy later, I give props to writer Miller for writing the following:

“I can’t help but ask, do they ever talk about Pitt?

‘Oh, of course,’ Aniston says, waving her hand and sounding everything like Rachel Green. ‘How can we not? We’re girls.’



Welp! The story goes on to say:

“But they trade wellness intel more than gossip. “We’re always swapping advice—‘What are you doing for this? What are you doing for that? Do you have a new doctor for that?’”