Jennifer Aniston Didn't Know BFF Reese Witherspoon's Real Name Until Now

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have been close friends for over two decades, but there is one piece of information Aniston didn’t know about her bestie.

In a recent joint interview with LADbible, Witherspoon made the surprising revelation that her real name isn’t actually Reese, but instead Laura, something Aniston didn’t know. “I'm Laura Jean…That's my real name,” she told Aniston, who was visibly shocked. “What made you go with Reese for your acting name?” she asked her friend, who then explained that she didn’t change her name, as it’s her mother, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Witherspoon's maiden name.