Kristen Bell is known for many things: Veronica Mars, The Good Place, Nobody Wants This, Frozen...but after hosting the 32nd annual Actor Awards, I think she might have earned the title of best awards show host, too. And in a hilarious BTS clip shared to Instagram, the actress gave a peek into how exactly she created the horrifying Timothée Chalamet trophy that appeared on stage.
Kristen Bell Shares BTS Vid of Her Making *That* Creepy Timothée Chalamet Trophy
Does it scare you, too?
The actress captioned the video, "I hear some actors DON’T make their own props????" Footage began with her hacking away at a styrofoam block over her kitchen rubbish bin and then comparing the rather hexagonal sculpture to Chalamet's photograph.
"I'm not that far off," she nodded after adding clay to mold the actor's face. Bell showed she's really got the chops for arts and crafts, commandeering half an egg carton as the base of the actor's formerly signature curly mop.
"I am going to open up an Etsy shop. For X amount of dollars you donate to charity, I will make your face in clay," she joked.
During the Actor Awards, Bell hosted a ping pong tournament that she dubbed the Actor Awards Sports Championship—likely in nod to Chalament's Oscar-nominated film, Marty Supreme. The winner was 12-year-old Jacobi Jupe, who stars in the titular role of Chloé Zhao's Hamnet, based on the novel by Maggie O'Farrell. The film is currently nominated for several Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Jessie Buckley) and Best Director.
Bell announced Jupe's victory on stage, saying, "You played hard and you deserve it." The tween accepted the sculpture with trepidation.
"Thank you," he said when Bell turned the mic to him. "It scares me."
"Yeah, it scares me too," the actress quipped as the crowd laughed. Jupe exited the stage in a horrified daze.
Now I'm hoping the Oscars will be half as fun as this.