Teyana Taylor Just Debuted a Major Hair Change (and It Looks So Good)

When it comes to switching up a hairstyle, celebrities rarely do things halfway. In Hollywood, a hair transformation is practically a rite of passage, whether it’s for a new role or simply the urge to try something different. We’ve seen some pretty dramatic examples over the years, like when Zendaya and Robert Pattinson went blonde, or when Nicole Kidman traded her long blonde locks for a fiery pixie cut, or when Jason Momoa shocked fans by shaving off the luscious beard that had become part of his signature look. Now, another star is joining the ranks of celebrities who’ve said goodbye to their trademark style: Teyana Taylor.
The singer-songwriter, 35, recently swapped her signature dark brown pixie cut for something far bolder, and honestly, the new look is giving major Storm-from-X-Men energy. Taylor debuted a platinum-silver hairstyle with added length during Paris Fashion Week on March 9 while attending Chanel’s fall 2026 fashion show.