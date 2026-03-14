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Teyana Taylor Just Debuted a Major Hair Change (and It Looks So Good)

The pixie cut is gone

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Mar 14, 2026
12:00pm
Teyana Taylor Hair
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

When it comes to switching up a hairstyle, celebrities rarely do things halfway. In Hollywood, a hair transformation is practically a rite of passage, whether it’s for a new role or simply the urge to try something different. We’ve seen some pretty dramatic examples over the years, like when Zendaya and Robert Pattinson went blonde, or when Nicole Kidman traded her long blonde locks for a fiery pixie cut, or when Jason Momoa shocked fans by shaving off the luscious beard that had become part of his signature look. Now, another star is joining the ranks of celebrities who’ve said goodbye to their trademark style: Teyana Taylor.

The singer-songwriter, 35, recently swapped her signature dark brown pixie cut for something far bolder, and honestly, the new look is giving major Storm-from-X-Men energy. Taylor debuted a platinum-silver hairstyle with added length during Paris Fashion Week on March 9 while attending Chanel’s fall 2026 fashion show.

While the hair was a noticeable departure from her usual style, her fashion was just as strong as ever. The One Battle After Another star stepped out in a chic white-and-black patterned turtleneck dress by the fashion house, layered under a clear raincoat accented with tiny red details. She paired the look with matching slingback heels and finished things off with sleek, dark, thin sunglasses.

Taylor’s stylish Paris appearance comes just days before she’s expected to attend the 2026 Oscars. The actress is nominated for her first Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in the film, marking a major milestone in her career.

Interestingly, her silver strands also feel right on time with the ongoing revival of mid-2010s beauty trends.

Platinum hues, bold glam and high-fashion drama have all been making a comeback lately. And if Taylor’s recent red carpet appearances are any indication, she’s fully leaning into the vibe.

Earlier this year at the 2026 Golden Globes, the actress embraced full-on 2016-inspired glam, proving she knows exactly how to bring a throwback trend back to life.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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