Teyana Taylor Just Debuted a Major Hair Change (and It Looks So Good)

While the hair was a noticeable departure from her usual style, her fashion was just as strong as ever. The One Battle After Another star stepped out in a chic white-and-black patterned turtleneck dress by the fashion house, layered under a clear raincoat accented with tiny red details. She paired the look with matching slingback heels and finished things off with sleek, dark, thin sunglasses.

Taylor’s stylish Paris appearance comes just days before she’s expected to attend the 2026 Oscars. The actress is nominated for her first Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in the film, marking a major milestone in her career.

Interestingly, her silver strands also feel right on time with the ongoing revival of mid-2010s beauty trends.