Zendaya & Rob Pattinson Debut Blonde Transformations & They Look Almost Unrecognizable

Woah

By Danielle Long
Published Feb 18, 2026
5:33pm
It’s never exactly shocking when a celebrity switches up their look, especially for a role or a high-fashion cover shoot. We’ve seen Nicole Kidman rock a fiery red pixie and Jason Momoa ditch his signature beard. Transformations are kind of part of the job. But Zendaya and Robert Pattinson? They didn’t just tweak their vibe, they fully committed to dramatic blonde makeovers.

The stars of the upcoming film The Drama landed the March cover of Interview magazine, and honestly, I had to do a double take. Pattinson, 39, appears in a blonde, Marilyn Monroe–esque bob, while Zendaya, 29, wraps her arms around him from behind wearing a slightly darker blonde wig styled into curled pigtails.

And the hair is just the beginning. The Twilight star leans into the avant-garde aesthetic with a light-colored lace-trim cami featuring a bow at the center, paired with maroon pants left unbuttoned. His makeup gives off a pale, almost exhausted feel, complete with smeared red lipstick. The Golden Globe winner matches the energy with similarly dramatic glam, though her lipstick is slightly less smudged.

The post also included video footage of the duo in other boundary-pushing looks, including Zendaya in a mask and Pattinson in a sleeveless leather top and pants.

"Welcome to Robert Pattinson and @zendaya’s first interview about @thedrama, @kristogger’s twisted romance that brings the two superstars face to face as a couple in freefall," Interview captioned the February 17 post.

"They’ve since gone on to shoot two more movies together, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, the kind of run that turns costars into actual friends," the caption continued. "For our March cover story, the two stars do their best to get into promo mode, and confront the absurdity of selling something they don’t yet know how to explain."

If this shoot is any indication of what The Drama has in store when it hits theaters April 3, consider me officially intrigued.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
