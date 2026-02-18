Zendaya & Rob Pattinson Debut Blonde Transformations & They Look Almost Unrecognizable

It’s never exactly shocking when a celebrity switches up their look, especially for a role or a high-fashion cover shoot. We’ve seen Nicole Kidman rock a fiery red pixie and Jason Momoa ditch his signature beard. Transformations are kind of part of the job. But Zendaya and Robert Pattinson? They didn’t just tweak their vibe, they fully committed to dramatic blonde makeovers.
The stars of the upcoming film The Drama landed the March cover of Interview magazine, and honestly, I had to do a double take. Pattinson, 39, appears in a blonde, Marilyn Monroe–esque bob, while Zendaya, 29, wraps her arms around him from behind wearing a slightly darker blonde wig styled into curled pigtails.