Zendaya & Rob Pattinson Debut Blonde Transformations & They Look Almost Unrecognizable

And the hair is just the beginning. The Twilight star leans into the avant-garde aesthetic with a light-colored lace-trim cami featuring a bow at the center, paired with maroon pants left unbuttoned. His makeup gives off a pale, almost exhausted feel, complete with smeared red lipstick. The Golden Globe winner matches the energy with similarly dramatic glam, though her lipstick is slightly less smudged.

The post also included video footage of the duo in other boundary-pushing looks, including Zendaya in a mask and Pattinson in a sleeveless leather top and pants.

"Welcome to Robert Pattinson and @zendaya’s first interview about @thedrama, @kristogger’s twisted romance that brings the two superstars face to face as a couple in freefall," Interview captioned the February 17 post.