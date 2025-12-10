Zendaya Trolled the Internet with Engagement Photos and I'm Dying

The Drama (April 2026) stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson, whose wedding is on the line after they discover truths about the other days before the ceremony.

The new promotional poster shows the co-stars cozied up and caught in a '90s camera flash. Zendaya's ring is so sparkly it's impossible to tell whether or not it's a prop or her actual engagement ring, but the shape of the light has led me to speculate.

This isn't the first time Pattinson has had a franchise crossover with a female co-star. Earlier this year, the Internet lost its mind when Edward Cullen and Katniss Everdeen teamed up for Die My Love. Now, it seems that Batman is after Spidey's girl.

"Batman stealing spideys girl was NOT on the 2025 bingo card," commented one Instagram user. Another chimed in, "My first reaction, “that’s not Tom Holland!!” Then I realised it’s for a TV show!" Proving I'm not crazy for also mistaking the two actors for each other.