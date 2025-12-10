Before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement, there was another celeb couple who had the Internet starry-eyed with their impending nuptials: Tom Holland and Zendaya. Earlier this year, the Spider-Man co-stars confirmed that Holland had proposed after months of speculation and photos of Zendaya with a ring on that finger. So, when Zendaya dropped a promo post on Instagram of her upcoming film, The Drama, I legitimately thought that it was a photograph of her and Holland. Turns out, I was so wrong.
Zendaya Trolled the Internet with Engagement Photos and I'm Dying
I did a double take
The Drama (April 2026) stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson, whose wedding is on the line after they discover truths about the other days before the ceremony.
The new promotional poster shows the co-stars cozied up and caught in a '90s camera flash. Zendaya's ring is so sparkly it's impossible to tell whether or not it's a prop or her actual engagement ring, but the shape of the light has led me to speculate.
This isn't the first time Pattinson has had a franchise crossover with a female co-star. Earlier this year, the Internet lost its mind when Edward Cullen and Katniss Everdeen teamed up for Die My Love. Now, it seems that Batman is after Spidey's girl.
"Batman stealing spideys girl was NOT on the 2025 bingo card," commented one Instagram user. Another chimed in, "My first reaction, “that’s not Tom Holland!!” Then I realised it’s for a TV show!" Proving I'm not crazy for also mistaking the two actors for each other.
To make things even more fun, A24 upped the ante with some guerrilla marketing. As spotted by @lefilmara on X and reported on by Etalk on Instagram, the studio ran a generously sized ad featuring the poster, edited to make it look like a candid.
"Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson Engaged," the headline reads. The image and announcement are accompanied by several paragraphs about the (fictitious) bride and groom and their families. The wedding date? The film's release date, April 3.
Of course, the announcement created more questions than it answered. First, there's the couple's nine-year age gap. Charlie went to Eaton College—is that a typo, fictitious version of Eton or its own entity? Emma went to what sounds like a public school. What are a Louisiana girl and London guy doing together?
Seeing as Emma went to my university alma mater, consider me sat on April 3.