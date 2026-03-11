About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Alysa Liu Makes Her Paris Fashion Week Debut & It's A Stylish One

She slays on and off the ice

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Mar 11, 2026
5:22pm
Alysa Liu PFW
Ulrik Pedersen/ZUMA Press Wire

The 2026 Winter Olympics may have wrapped last month, but the star power hasn’t slowed down one bit. In fact, several Olympians have been popping up at some pretty buzzy events lately and the latest to make a splash is American figure skater Alysa Liu. While she’s best known for her elegance and style on the ice, she recently stepped out at Paris Fashion Week and proved she has just as much presence off the rink.

The 20-year-old Olympic gold medalist made her Paris Fashion Week debut sitting front row at the 2026 Louis Vuitton show, alongside major names like Zendaya, Chase Infiniti, Lisa and more. For the occasion, Liu kept her look effortlessly cool with a brownish-grey denim jacket paired with matching jeans.

The jacket, layered over a simple white T-shirt, featured a slightly dropped shoulder that gave the outfit a relaxed feel. Intricate seam detailing with contrast stitching added dimension, while shiny silver buttons brought a polished touch. The standout detail, though, was the pair of front pockets. Each one was crafted from a different material. One pocket featured the LV logo print, while the other was finished with a camel-brown patch embossed with the fashion house’s name.

Her matching jeans continued the laid-back vibe with a relaxed, elongated silhouette that slouched slightly at the ankles, partially covering her brown suede platform boots. To finish the look, Liu carried the Squire East West handbag, a monogram canvas piece trimmed with leather.

Liu’s fashion week appearance comes shortly after her unforgettable performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where she delivered a dazzling free skate to “MacArthur Park Suite” by Donna Summer that earned her the Olympic gold medal in the ladies’ singles event.

With the victory, she became the first American woman to win Olympic gold in the event since Sarah Hughes in 2002 and the first American woman to medal since Sasha Cohen in 2006.

From the ice to the front row, Liu is clearly just getting started.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here.

RELATED

Olympic Figure Skater Goes Massively Viral—and It’s All Because of Her Body Language

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe