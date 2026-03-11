Alysa Liu Makes Her Paris Fashion Week Debut & It's A Stylish One

The 2026 Winter Olympics may have wrapped last month, but the star power hasn’t slowed down one bit. In fact, several Olympians have been popping up at some pretty buzzy events lately and the latest to make a splash is American figure skater Alysa Liu. While she’s best known for her elegance and style on the ice, she recently stepped out at Paris Fashion Week and proved she has just as much presence off the rink.

The 20-year-old Olympic gold medalist made her Paris Fashion Week debut sitting front row at the 2026 Louis Vuitton show, alongside major names like Zendaya, Chase Infiniti, Lisa and more. For the occasion, Liu kept her look effortlessly cool with a brownish-grey denim jacket paired with matching jeans.