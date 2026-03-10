About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Zendaya Steps Out With a New Ring on *That* Finger Amid Wedding Rumors

Could this be confirmation?!

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Mar 10, 2026
4:01pm
Zendaya Married
Jumeau Alexis/ABACA

About a year ago, Zendaya and Tom Holland had Hollywood, and honestly the rest of us, buzzing with reports that they were engaged. Since then, fans have been patiently (or not so patiently) waiting for wedding details. Recently, Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, added even more intrigue when he suggested the couple may have quietly tied the knot without anyone noticing and Zendaya’s latest appearance is definitely keeping the speculation alive.

The Challengers star, 29, stepped out for Paris Fashion Week on March 10 to attend the Louis Vuitton show and, as expected, she delivered a standout fashion moment. Zendaya wore a striking all-white ensemble featuring a crisp button-down shirt with a dramatic collar paired with a voluminous high-low bubble skirt.

But it was her accessories that really caught attention. Along with sleek black pumps and a coordinating black belt, Zendaya wore three jewel-encrusted rings. She also sported a subtle gold band on her left ring finger.

BLU A123264541
Jumeau Alexis/ABACA

Neither of the Spider-Man co-stars, who reportedly got engaged in late 2024, have confirmed whether they’ve actually said “I do.” At the same time, they haven’t exactly shut down the rumors either.

Roach recently added fuel to the fire during a red carpet interview at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1. While chatting with Access Hollywood, he hinted that the wedding might already be in the past.

"The wedding has already happened," he said, teasing, "You missed it." When the reporter followed up to clarify, asking, "Is that true?" Roach doubled down with a laugh, replying, "It's very true!"

Rumors about the couple’s engagement first began circulating during the 2025 Golden Globe Awards on January 5, when Zendaya was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. TMZ confirmed the engagement the following day on January 6, citing sources close to the couple.

For now, fans are left doing what they do best: watching closely for clues.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here.

RELATED

Zendaya & Rob Pattinson Debut Blonde Transformations & They Look Almost Unrecognizable

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe