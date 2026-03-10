Zendaya Steps Out With a New Ring on *That* Finger Amid Wedding Rumors

About a year ago, Zendaya and Tom Holland had Hollywood, and honestly the rest of us, buzzing with reports that they were engaged. Since then, fans have been patiently (or not so patiently) waiting for wedding details. Recently, Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, added even more intrigue when he suggested the couple may have quietly tied the knot without anyone noticing and Zendaya’s latest appearance is definitely keeping the speculation alive.

The Challengers star, 29, stepped out for Paris Fashion Week on March 10 to attend the Louis Vuitton show and, as expected, she delivered a standout fashion moment. Zendaya wore a striking all-white ensemble featuring a crisp button-down shirt with a dramatic collar paired with a voluminous high-low bubble skirt.

But it was her accessories that really caught attention. Along with sleek black pumps and a coordinating black belt, Zendaya wore three jewel-encrusted rings. She also sported a subtle gold band on her left ring finger.