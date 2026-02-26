This Olympic Champ Was Forced to Return a Gold Medal

In a video she shared following victory in the team event, Liu holds up a ribbon-less gold medal with the caption, "My medal don't need the ribbon. Proud of the team." She then proceeds to show off the separate components, as well as the American flag on her T-shirt.

Per The Mirror, Liu recounted: "I was just jumping up and down, as one does to celebrate, and it just dropped. It just literally fell off of the ribbon. It got very scratched up...pretty dented."

However, true to her exuberant and cheery personality, the Olympian wasn't bothered by the dents and scratches. But the Olympic committee had other ideas: it had to be returned.

"I actually liked it when it was off the ribbon, but that's not allowed," she said. "I had to give it in. I was like, 'Can't you just fix this one?' I'm attached. But it's OK, I'm detached. Just like it was."