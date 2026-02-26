About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

This Olympic Champ Was Forced to Return a Gold Medal

A silly mishap

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Feb 26, 2026
5:31pm
alysa liu returns gold medal
Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

It's safe to say that Alyssa Liu had a fantastic Olympic run. After coming out of retirement and winning both a national and world championship, the 20-year-old figure skater is going home as a double gold medalist in the team and ladies' singles events. But after a little mishap, Liu ended up having to return one of her golds.

In a video she shared following victory in the team event, Liu holds up a ribbon-less gold medal with the caption, "My medal don't need the ribbon. Proud of the team." She then proceeds to show off the separate components, as well as the American flag on her T-shirt.

Per The Mirror, Liu recounted: "I was just jumping up and down, as one does to celebrate, and it just dropped. It just literally fell off of the ribbon. It got very scratched up...pretty dented."

However, true to her exuberant and cheery personality, the Olympian wasn't bothered by the dents and scratches. But the Olympic committee had other ideas: it had to be returned.

"I actually liked it when it was off the ribbon, but that's not allowed," she said. "I had to give it in. I was like, 'Can't you just fix this one?' I'm attached. But it's OK, I'm detached. Just like it was."

After an investigation, the committee instituted a fix, and Liu's medal was returned to her. Other athletes with defective hardware were also asked to render their medals back for repairs or replacement, including alpine skier Breezy Johnson and ice dancer Evan Bates.

RELATED

American Figure Skater Who Skated to Madonna Song Is Visibly Shaken After Surprise Video

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe