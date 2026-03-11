Margot Robbie Dazzles in a Sheer Tank During Paris Fashion Week

If you've been paying attention to Margot Robbie in the last few years, you know the actress has been killing the red carpet game. With the Barbie press tour, she basically redefined method dressing with retro-inspired looks from the legendary doll's iconic closet. And while promoting the ever-controversial Wuthering Heights, the chatter around her wardrobe nearly eclipsed the conversation around the film. While the press tours are behind her, the Australian actress is still booked and busy, having most recently appeared at the Chanel runway show during Paris Fashion Week.
Robbie rolled up in a singular look featuring baggy, low-rise jeans, cap-toe pumps and a Chanel 25 bag. She went for the shock factor with her top, which was a sheer slip tank over a lacy bralette. Given that the price of a cotton button-down at Chanel is presently $4,350, I wouldn't be surprised if Robbie's barely-there number was similarly priced. But luckily, more affordable alternatives abound, and I've rounded up four favorites to shop below.
This pick is more fitted and casual than Robbie's, but, I'd surmise, much more comfortable, given the elastane for stretch. There are also more color options—yellow, black, green and pink—to make an otherwise basic silhouette feel fun.
Quince comes closest to nailing the same cut as Robbie's, only more opaque. I personally prefer a little more coverage, and Quince's gets bonus points for being machine washable and stretchy.
While not silk, linen is still a standout natural fiber. As the weather warms, I actually prefer it to the former for its unfussy nature. Intimissimi's is gently translucent with spaghetti straps and a flattering V-cut. It's available in four colors: white, sailor blue, rope beige and safari green.
LilySilk's silk charmeuse top features a flattering A-line shape with a U-neck most similar to Robbie's and a narrow hem that makes the edges feel almost raw. It's available in four colors and is machine washable.