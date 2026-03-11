Margot Robbie Dazzles in a Sheer Tank During Paris Fashion Week

If you've been paying attention to Margot Robbie in the last few years, you know the actress has been killing the red carpet game. With the Barbie press tour, she basically redefined method dressing with retro-inspired looks from the legendary doll's iconic closet. And while promoting the ever-controversial Wuthering Heights, the chatter around her wardrobe nearly eclipsed the conversation around the film. While the press tours are behind her, the Australian actress is still booked and busy, having most recently appeared at the Chanel runway show during Paris Fashion Week.