Yes, Margot Robbie’s Ombré Dress Was Gorgeous—but Let’s Talk About That Elizabeth Taylor Accessory

It's stunning

By Danielle Long
Published Jan 29, 2026
4:57pm
When it comes to a Hollywood red carpet, there’s always something to get excited about. Yes, spotting your favorite celebrities and influencers is part of the fun but, let’s be real, the fashion is the main event. From bold risks to timeless silhouettes, it’s always interesting to see what stars choose to wear when the cameras are flashing. And the latest look to stop me mid-scroll comes courtesy of Margot Robbie.

The 35-year-old Australian actress stepped out on January 28 for the Los Angeles premiere of Wuthering Heights and she did not disappoint. Styled by Andrew Mukamal, Robbie wore a custom Schiaparelli couture gown pulled from the spring 2026 couture collection that just debuted in Paris, per Vogue. The dress featured a lace-up, strapless bodice paired with a dramatic petal skirt that faded from deep onyx to rich scarlet red.

Robbie kept the rest of her look refreshingly restrained. Her hair was swept into a sleek low bun, allowing the gown to fully shine. But while the dress was undeniably stunning, it wasn’t the most talked-about part of her ensemble. That honor went to her jewelry, specifically, the necklace she chose to wear.

Robbie accessorized with Elizabeth Taylor’s iconic heart-shaped Taj Mahal diamond, set into a Cartier necklace. The pendant is mounted in jade and paired with a gold, ruby and diamond chain, making it an instant showstopper.

The piece was famously gifted to Taylor by her two-time husband Richard Burton more than five decades ago to celebrate her 40th birthday. It remains one of the most legendary jewels from the late Hollywood icon’s personal collection.

In December 2011, the necklace sold for $8.8 million as part of a larger auction of Taylor’s estate, breaking records for Indian jewelry at the time. So yes, it’s a bold accessory choice—and one that definitely got people talking. And if that buzz translates into even more excitement for Wuthering Heights, all the better.

Robbie stars alongside Jacob Elordi in Emerald Fennell’s 2026 adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel of the same name.

Wuthering Heights hits theaters on February 13.

