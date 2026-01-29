Yes, Margot Robbie’s Ombré Dress Was Gorgeous—but Let’s Talk About That Elizabeth Taylor Accessory

When it comes to a Hollywood red carpet, there’s always something to get excited about. Yes, spotting your favorite celebrities and influencers is part of the fun but, let’s be real, the fashion is the main event. From bold risks to timeless silhouettes, it’s always interesting to see what stars choose to wear when the cameras are flashing. And the latest look to stop me mid-scroll comes courtesy of Margot Robbie.

The 35-year-old Australian actress stepped out on January 28 for the Los Angeles premiere of Wuthering Heights and she did not disappoint. Styled by Andrew Mukamal, Robbie wore a custom Schiaparelli couture gown pulled from the spring 2026 couture collection that just debuted in Paris, per Vogue. The dress featured a lace-up, strapless bodice paired with a dramatic petal skirt that faded from deep onyx to rich scarlet red.