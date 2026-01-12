About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
This Vibrant Color Trend Was All Over the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Go bold or go home

By Marissa Wu
Published Jan 12, 2026
4:53pm
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The Golden Globes results are in. Timothée Chalamet won Best Actor, Hamnet was the upset beating out Frankenstein and Sinners, Jean Smart took home another trophy for Hacks. And while I was curious about the results, I am always, first and foremost, looking at an awards show for the fashion.

Last night boasted plenty of great moments. Alicia Silverstone gave a nod to her Clueless character, Cher Horowitz. There were, predictably, lots of sheer dresses. The Heated Rivalry boys showed up looking dapper. Selena Gomez donned a fun, sophisticated Chanel number. But in the sea of mostly black-and-white ensembles, one trend caught my delighted eye: Primary Colors.

Per fashion trend forecasting service Tagwalk, the primary colors are going to rule 2026. Think, bold shades of blue, red, yellow and their secondary derivatives like green, orange and purple.

"Primary colors at the 2026 Golden Globes felt especially significant when you consider how restrained the red carpet has been in recent years," says PureWow Fashion & Beauty Director-at-Large Deena Campbell. "Historically, the Globes have often set the tone for awards season. Remember jewel-tone glamour of the early 2010s or the wave of minimalist neutrals that followed during more uncertain cultural moments? This year’s return to crayon box colors signaled a clear shift that color is back, baby! My favorites? Chris Perfetti in electric blue and Tessa Thompson’s warm chartreuse Balenciaga gown. Of course, there were thoughtful outliers like Ayo Edebiri’s black Chanel gown and Teyana Taylor’s black haute couture Schiaparelli look. Still, the dominance of bold color marked a red carpet in transition, one that’s rediscovering joy through color."

No more powdery, watered down hues or jewel tones. We're in our Crayola era. Below are some of the best Globes looks that are harbingers of what's sure to be a color awards season to come.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Alicia Silverstone in Nicole + Felicia Couture

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Rose Byrne in Chanel

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Laufey in Balenciaga

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Wunmi Mosaku in Matthew Reisman

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Olandria Carthen in Christian Siriano

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Amal Clooney in Balmain

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Haley Kalil in Marc Bouwer

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Ryan Destiny in Balenciaga 

