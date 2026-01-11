The Golden Globes are under way, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestows honors on the past year's best film and television. There are *so many* amazing contenders, from Sinners and Frankenstein to Hamnet and Nobody Wants This. And, of course, Only Murders in the Building. The Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin- led comedy is up for Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy, while all the leads are nominated for Best Actor and Actress. Gomez arrived on the red carpet with her husband, Benny Blanco. The couple posed together and shared a sweet look, but my eyes were personally on the actress's stunning black and white gown.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Wow at the Golden Globes...and I Need Her Dress, Stat
A Chanel dress is in my future
One of the major themes of tonight's red carpet fashion is the good-old-fashioned black-and-white pairing. Gomez veered from her go-to Ralph Lauren in favor of a dramatic—but tasteful—Chanel look styled by Erin Walsh. The column, floor-length black gown is topped by a voluminous white feather boa, giving what would otherwise be a standard, uninteresting color combo some fun and pizazz.
The feathers continued to surprise, dipping in a dramatic V-shape to cascade down the back of the dress. Gomez kept the rest of her look simple. She styled her hair in her signature bob, did minimal makeup and a deep red lip. Her jewelry consisted of drooping, sparkling earrings and a few rings.
Only Murders in the Building is now in its fifth season. Over the course of ten episodes, they must solve the murder of their beloved doorman, Lester, who was found dead in the fountain of the Arconia at the end of season four. The show was renewed for season six, and will uproot the trio from New York City to London.