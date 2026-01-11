Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Wow at the Golden Globes...and I Need Her Dress, Stat

The Golden Globes are under way, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestows honors on the past year's best film and television. There are *so many* amazing contenders, from Sinners and Frankenstein to Hamnet and Nobody Wants This. And, of course, Only Murders in the Building. The Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin- led comedy is up for Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy, while all the leads are nominated for Best Actor and Actress. Gomez arrived on the red carpet with her husband, Benny Blanco. The couple posed together and shared a sweet look, but my eyes were personally on the actress's stunning black and white gown.